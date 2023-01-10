Read full article on original website
Franciscan Health, Geminus to host car seat safety clinics
Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host two free car seat safety clinics in Valparaiso. The events will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Valparaiso Fire Department Station No. 2, 2605 Cumberland Drive in Valparaiso.
Hobart fire chief thanks St. Mary Medical Center on two-year anniversary of COVID fight
The cursor on Randy Smith’s computer screen blinked among the sentences in an open Word document. “I’m working on a document today, and if I don’t keep that up in front of me, I’ll forget,” he explained. The brain fog and memory loss are remnants...
Boys & Girls Clubs’ fine arts and nutrition programs help develop quality life skills from an early age
To help kids get a jump start on life skills early, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is offering its members to participate in its fine arts and nutrition programs. From learning how to sew to knowing how to eat healthy, these programs consist of unique projects aimed at teaching kids quality skills guaranteed to benefit them both now and as adults.
Valpo Chamber and VNA Hospice NWI come together to host their first “Resolve to Get Involved” Non-Profit Volunteer Fair
The Valpo Chamber, in partnership with VNA Hospice of NWI, are hosting their first non-profit volunteer fair. Many local non-profit organizations, including VNA Hospice NWI, are always looking for volunteers while there are many service-oriented citizens who are looking for volunteer opportunities but don’t know where to start, so this is the perfect place to make those connections.
Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders
If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Crown Point Introduces New Format for Mayor’s Monthly Forum
In 2023, the City of Crown Point is changing the format of its monthly forum with Mayor Pete Land. The monthly forum, formerly known as Tuesday Talks, will now be known as Mondays with the Mayor. Mondays with the Mayor will be hosted at various times and locations around the City on the third Monday of the month.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
SOUTH SHORE ARTS EXHIBITION EXPLORES THE POETRY IN PAINTING
South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, is pleased to present Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in Painting. Curated by Dorman + Torluemke, the exhibit will run from January 20 through March 24, 2023, with an opening reception on Thursday, January 26, from 5:00–8:00 pm. Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in...
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
City cuts down noose, tree limbs after Southwest Side homeowner refused to do so
Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) had a noose removed Monday afternoon from a home on South Artesian Avenue in Gage Park, a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Coleman said she received a complaint Saturday evening.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Nurse tried to smuggle drugs into Cook County Jail for man she was dating: police
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A nurse is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Cook County Jail to give to a man she was dating. Joanna McCree, 34, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fatal shooting of couple inside South Loop condo ruled murder-suicide
Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head.
Charges in Police Drug Confrontation
(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a drug related encounter by police in a La Porte neighborhood. Aaron Harrington, 23, was allegedly found with a small amount of methamphetamine and two syringes. Officers late in the afternoon on January 3 were called to the area of...
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
