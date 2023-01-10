ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

valpo.life

Franciscan Health, Geminus to host car seat safety clinics

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host two free car seat safety clinics in Valparaiso. The events will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Valparaiso Fire Department Station No. 2, 2605 Cumberland Drive in Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Boys & Girls Clubs’ fine arts and nutrition programs help develop quality life skills from an early age

To help kids get a jump start on life skills early, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is offering its members to participate in its fine arts and nutrition programs. From learning how to sew to knowing how to eat healthy, these programs consist of unique projects aimed at teaching kids quality skills guaranteed to benefit them both now and as adults.
valpo.life

Valpo Chamber and VNA Hospice NWI come together to host their first “Resolve to Get Involved” Non-Profit Volunteer Fair

The Valpo Chamber, in partnership with VNA Hospice of NWI, are hosting their first non-profit volunteer fair. Many local non-profit organizations, including VNA Hospice NWI, are always looking for volunteers while there are many service-oriented citizens who are looking for volunteer opportunities but don’t know where to start, so this is the perfect place to make those connections.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders

If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

Crown Point Introduces New Format for Mayor’s Monthly Forum

In 2023, the City of Crown Point is changing the format of its monthly forum with Mayor Pete Land. The monthly forum, formerly known as Tuesday Talks, will now be known as Mondays with the Mayor. Mondays with the Mayor will be hosted at various times and locations around the City on the third Monday of the month.
CROWN POINT, IN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

SOUTH SHORE ARTS EXHIBITION EXPLORES THE POETRY IN PAINTING

South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, is pleased to present Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in Painting. Curated by Dorman + Torluemke, the exhibit will run from January 20 through March 24, 2023, with an opening reception on Thursday, January 26, from 5:00–8:00 pm. Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in...
MUNSTER, IN
WGN TV

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
GARY, IN
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Police Drug Confrontation

(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a drug related encounter by police in a La Porte neighborhood. Aaron Harrington, 23, was allegedly found with a small amount of methamphetamine and two syringes. Officers late in the afternoon on January 3 were called to the area of...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
SOUTH BEND, IN

