Dorchester Development News: ZBA Approves Project on Allstate Road
Universal Hub is reporting that the City of Boston Zoning Board of Appeal approved a proposal to build a 5-story development with nine apartments and commercial space on the ground level on Allstate Road across from the South Bay mall. Evidently, this lot was an old junkyard. There are no...
A flood of comments on Comfort Inn plan: ‘Nays’ edge out the ‘yeas’ as more than 400 weigh in
Elected officials, religious leaders, and the public weighed in during the designated time for comment on Pine Street Inn’s proposal to convert the Comfort Inn on Morrissey Boulevard in Neponset into permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless people. The period for feedback on the controversial project, which remains under...
Four-story residential building rejected on stretch of Paris Street in East Boston with mostly two- and three-story buildings
The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected a proposed four-story, three-unit residential building at 304 Paris St. in East Boston. The board rejected developer Joseph Trichilo's proposal without prejudice, which means he can come back within a year with a proposal for a shorter building. Trichilo had proposed buying what...
Cannabis businesses eye Gallivan Blvd., Polish Triangle sites
Two cannabis proposals in Dorchester are getting their first public airings this month, with one retail operation eyeing a high-profile location on Gallivan Boulevard in Neponset and a delivery-only operation hoping to open at the corner of Mt. Vernon and Boston Streets in the Polish Triangle. The 770 Gallivan Blvd....
74-unit apartment building proposed next to Shawmut T stop
Trinity Financial has filed plans with the BPDA for a four-story apartment building at 140-150 Centre St. in Dorchester, that would include 45 affordable apartments. Some of the apartments would be rented to people making no more than 30% of the Boston area median income - Trinity says the affordable units would go to people or families making between $25,000 and $111,000 per year, "with rent as low as $736 per month, depending on the unit and family size."
Codman Square in revival mode: Spiffing up three historic ‘gems’
While everyone else is bringing in the new for 2023, it’s the old that leaders in Codman Square hope might bring revival to the area this year. Fueled by funds from the Community Preservation Act (CPA), the Henderson Foundation, and the Amelia Peabody Charitable Fund, significant revamps are set this year for The Second Church, the Great Hall, and the Codman Burial Ground.
Dot historians offer deep dive into your house
An attempted murder. The Popes of Dorchester. A hidden-away home. Every house has a story, and four members of the Dorchester Historical Society are digging into the digitized past to unearth and share them with homeowners and neighbors interested in finding out more about where they live. The idea for...
In Revere, plan to host warming station at senior center ignites heated debate
“Really, they just want what everyone else really wants: A safe place to live and a place to call home...”. As Revere made plans to bring vulnerable populations in from the cold and open the city’s senior center as an overnight warming station, City Councillor At Large Marc Silvestri offered his full-throated support.
Editorial | Keep public meetings on big projects virtual
The debate over the proposed conversion of a Morrissey Boulevard hotel into supportive housing has generated a fierce debate over the merits of the project itself. But it has also fueled a back-and-forth over the city’s continued use of virtual Zoom meetings to engage the public in oversight of large projects and other planning initiatives.
Local Elected Officials Voice Opposition to Pine Street Inn taking over Comfort Inn
On Friday, city and state officials sent a letter in opposition to the Boston Planning and Development Agency regarding Pine Street Inn’s proposed housing for the formerly homeless at the old Comfort Inn on Morrissey Boulevard. Stating the placement of such a project in this area would do a...
Cambridge Restaurant Group Expands Again in Inman Square
Before the Cambridge restaurant Puritan & Co. even opened its doors, more than a decade ago, it already had a space available for what could be a sibling restaurant someday. That day is finally nearly here, its owner says. Puritan Oyster Bar, the latest restaurant in chef Will Gilson’s growing...
BHA redeveloping its public housing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When the first rehabbed units in the Mission Main public housing development came online in 1999, it was the culmination of a seven-year, nearly $100 million process during which the 1940 brick-and-concrete development was razed and rebuilt as a community of three-story wood-frame buildings.
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lottery
Some qualified applicants who win the Boston Metrolist Avalon Brighton housing lottery will get to rent a studio apartment for just over half of the going rate. According to online rental platform Zumper, as of January 9, 2023, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Boston, MA is $2,400.
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
Kuye-Romelus Named Director of Operations
Braintree, MA – The Peabody Companies recently announced that Olayinka (Yinka) Kuye-Romelus was named director of operations, with an assigned portfolio encompassing the Boston region. In this role, Kuye-Romelus provides leadership, guidance, and development to her direct reports and assigned portfolio, actively managing her portfolio to allow for exceptional...
Boston’s bookstore boom continues in 2023 with two more new shops
“It's clear that the time is now, it’s clear that people are looking for the community of a bookstore.”. Two new independent bookstores will open in Roslindale and Dorchester this year, joining the recent wave of indie booksellers setting up shop in Boston. First up is Rozzie Bound Co-op,...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million ticket sold at Sunoco gas station
The largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts so far in 2023 was sold from a Sunoco gas station and claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $4 million lottery prize was claimed from a winning “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket. That multi-million-dollar ticket was...
