Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMAmania.com
Ngannou Officially Stripped, Released By UFC
Francis Ngannou if officially a free agent. After heavy (and sometimes dirty) contract negotiations over the past two years, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has decided to release its undisputed Heavyweight champion. This is according to UFC President, Dana White, who announced the news during UFC Vegas 67’s post-fight press conference Saturday night (watch HERE).
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 official for UFC 286 in London
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, announced after UFC Vegas 67 last night (Jan. 14, 2023) that Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 is official for UFC 286 on March 18, 2023. “Leon Edwards and Usman is finalized,” White told the media during UFC Vegas 67’s press conference (watch...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jon Jones confirms UFC 285 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world witnessed a leak of all leaks Saturday afternoon when T-Mobile Arena showcased a UFC 285 fight banner featuring Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas. Speculation grew as most thought this was an ultimate photoshop troll...
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals Heavyweight Jon Jones has signed new eight-fight contract
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, is finally headed back to the Octagon after a frustrating three-year layoff. And — perhaps making up for that swath of inactivity — has been inked to a long-term deal that will keep him a UFC fighter for the foreseeable future.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
MMAmania.com
Coach gives ‘50-50’ chance for Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, but March is ‘cutting it a little bit short’
Is 2023 finally the year Jon Jones debuts at Heavyweight? The vast majority of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community sure hopes so. Current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou, is the logical welcoming committee for the all-time great. Unfortunately, injury and contract negotiations have stalled the possibility of seeing such a huge fight come to fruition sooner.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane? T-Mobile Arena accidentally leaks huge UFC 285 fight banner
It looks like Ciryl Gane may get his wish to fight Jon Jones after all. Just a few days after calling out Jones to a meeting at UFC 285 on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas it appears as if the promotion could be entertaining Gane’s challenge. While nothing is official at this time a promotional fight banner was plastered outside of T-Mobile Arena on Saturday suggesting the heavyweight clash has been booked.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67: 13 random tidbits, facts and storylines | Strickland vs. Imavov
After a four-week break, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) finally returns this Saturday (Jan. 14, 2023) to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a big shake-up in the headliner. In the main event, two Top 15-ranked middleweights throwdown as No. 7-seeded Sean Strickland steps in on less than one week’ss notice to take on Nassourdine Imavov (No. 12).
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’
Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
MMAmania.com
Details of Dana White’s ‘very private’ wife slap remain sealed under Mexico’s privacy laws
Any details the public will get on Dana White’s recent nightclub incident in Cabo, in which the UFC President was caught on video slapping his wife in retaliation for being struck during a heated argument, will have to come from White himself. That’s because Mexico’s privacy laws prohibit law...
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 67 last night
The first card of 2023 is in the books and now we get to reflect on everything that was UFC Vegas 67 last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. While massive news kept breaking all night — including Francis Ngannou’s...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Vegas 67 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
MMAmania.com
Fighter tossed from UFC Vegas 67, bout canceled following ‘weight management issues’
“SarJ” is not in charge when it comes to her weight management. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to cancel the flyweight matchup between Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks as a result of “weight management issues.” Cachoeira tipped the scale at 126 pounds but Eubanks never made it to the stage and did not weigh in. That means the UFC Vegas 67 “Prelims,” scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be down by one fight.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 - New Blood: New Year, new faces
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has front-loaded its 2023 cards with newcomers, and the traditional surge of pull-out merchants has only exacerbated the trend. On this edition of “New Blood” — the sport’s biggest demand on my time outside of live play-by-play — we check out a quintet of finishers who will debut at UFC Vegas 67 this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling attempts to calm bantamweight chaos: ‘I never said the fight is off!’
Aljamain Sterling sent Bantamweight’s top contenders into a frenzy after sharing that he’s dealing with a bicep injury. The 135-pound champion and former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titlist, Henry Cejudo, have each said they’ve received offers to fight next. There hasn’t been any progression since the claims, however, and the fans and fighters are getting impatient. Sterling’s news of a partially torn bicep didn’t help things.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! KSI demolishes FaZe Temperrr with monstrous knockout | Misfits Boxing 004
KSI turned in another notable performance earlier today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, when the social media sensation stepped back inside of the boxing ring and stopped FaZe Temperrr with a gnarly first-round knockout (punches).
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 bonus winners: Dan Ige leads $50K winners with sick KO
Sean Strickland proved he’s still a top middleweight fighter last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stepped in on short notice to outlast Nassourdine Imavov in the main event. In addition to the...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Watch ONE Fight Night 6 full video highlights to open 2023
ONE Championship sparked a rather busy combat weekend last night (Fri., Jan. 13, 2023) to stage ONE Fight Night 6 live on Amazon Prime Video from inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event was the first of the new year for the Singaporean promotion and it delivered from start to finish.
MMAmania.com
Mike Perry still waiting on Jake Paul to sign boxing contract: ‘I’ll be ready’
“Platinum” Mike Perry is still waiting for a phone call letting him know that Jake Paul has signed a contract to fight him. He’s been waiting a few weeks now, ever since Paul’s camp allegedly sent him the paperwork to fight on Feb. 18, 2023. But, with few other decent options seemingly available for Paul, Perry is confident the fight will come together.
