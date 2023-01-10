It looks like Ciryl Gane may get his wish to fight Jon Jones after all. Just a few days after calling out Jones to a meeting at UFC 285 on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas it appears as if the promotion could be entertaining Gane’s challenge. While nothing is official at this time a promotional fight banner was plastered outside of T-Mobile Arena on Saturday suggesting the heavyweight clash has been booked.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO