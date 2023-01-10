California resident paddleboards through flooded street as state hit by devastating storm

A California resident was seen paddleboarding through a flooded street after a number of devastating storms hit the state.

Emergency services have rescued hundreds of people in Santa Barbara and the surrounding areas, with others urged to evacuate their homes.

Some residents, however, have been seen getting around on kayaks and paddleboards as the water rises in suburban areas.

Footage shows one man in Goleta using his board to get up and down the street.

At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as a result of the extreme weather.

