ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brazilians march for democracy after Bolsonaro supporters stormed governmental buildings

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5bQl_0k9lDpBg00

Thousands of protesters took to Sao Paulo on Monday, 9 January, to demand punishment for rioters who attacked Brazil ’s presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court on Sunday.

Demonstrators filled Paulista Avenue holding signs with pro-democracy messages.

Thousands of Jair Bolsonaro ’s supporters rampaged through buildings in Brasilia to seek military intervention to restore the far-right former president and oust his left-wing successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva .

Around 1,500 rioters have been arrested.

Lula has vowed to bring those who stormed the buildings to justice.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
The Independent

Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event

Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive

Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. He scrambled to safety in the bush, but his son was shot and wounded while fleeing, then was finished off as he lay on the ground.“I watched my 16-year-old son die,” Diallo told The Associated Press in Mali's capital, Bamako, where he lives in a makeshift camp for displaced people. As he recounted that awful Saturday in his village of Bamguel,...
The Independent

Declare Iran’s revolutionary guard a terror group after Alireza Akbari’s execution, Labour urges

Labour has called for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be branded a terrorist organisation after the execution of Alireza Akbari.David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the force, which is a branch of Iran’s armed forces, is “behaving like a terrorist organisation” and should be proscribed.Akbari, a British-Iranian national and former Tehran defence official, was arrested in 2019 and accused of spying for MI6, a charge which he denied. The Iranian state media confirmed his execution.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the execution and branded it “a callous and cowardly act”...
The Independent

Police may be able to intervene before protests become too disruptive

Police could be allowed to intervene before protests become highly disruptive, under new measures set to be considered in Parliament, the Government has confirmed.An amendment to the Public Order Bill, due to be introduced on Monday, will aim to give police greater clarity about when they can intervene to stop demonstrators blocking roads or slow marching.The Bill is aimed at curbing the guerrilla tactics used by groups like Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion.The proposals, backed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, come after police chiefs claimed there is some uncertainty over what can be currently classed as “serious disruption” under existing...
The Independent

Iran’s revolutionary guard should be branded as terror group – Labour

Labour has called for Iran’s revolutionary guard to be formally branded a terror group as part of a UK retaliation to Alireza Akbari’s execution.Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a special branch of Iran’s armed forces, was “behaving like a terrorist organisation and must now be proscribed as such”.Iranian state media on Saturday announced that Mr Akbari, a British-Iranian national and former Tehran defence official, had been killed after being accused of spying for MI6.His execution was internationally condemned, including by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who branded it...
The Independent

Government accused of attempting to fast track new law on strikes

The Government is being accused of attempting to “steamroller” through new legislation on strikes amid mounting anger over the “spiteful” measure.A Bill on ensuring minimum levels of service during industrial action will receive its Second Reading in Parliament on Monday as part of ministers’ response to months of strikes and more walkouts due in the coming weeks.Labour said it will oppose the legislation and any attempts to fast track it through Parliament without proper scrutiny.The TUC said the planned law would give ministers sweeping new powers that restrict the right to strike.This draconian Bill is a full-frontal attack on the...
The Independent

Judge sentences three abortion rights protesters who interrupted Supreme Court hearing

Three women who interrupted oral arguments inside the US Supreme Court to protest the end of Roe v Wade have pleaded guilty in federal court, On 13 January, US District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced the women – Emily Paterson, Rolande Baker, Nikki Enfield – to unsupervised probation until 30 June, 2023, and barred them from the Supreme Court grounds.Their action on 2 November, 2021 marked the first protest within the courtroom in nearly seven years, nearly five months after the court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that revoked a constitutional right to abortion care and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says battle for Soledar ongoing as Putin’s forces claim control

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the battle for the salt-mining town of Soledar in the country’s Donetsk region is still ongoing contrary to Russia’s claims.Moscow yesterday said it has taken control of the eastern town of Soledar after days of fierce fighting. Russia’s foreign ministry said that the capture would allow Russian units to cut off Ukrainian forces from the nearby and much larger town of Bakhmut.However, Mr Zelensky, in his nightly address said: “The tough battle for Donetsk region continues, the battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages in the east of...
The Independent

Blocking Scotland’s gender reforms would be ‘calamitous’, campaigners say

Campaigners have warned of “calamitous consequences” for trans people and the devolution settlement if the UK Government blocks Scotland’s gender recognition law.LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to voice its concerns as the UK Government considers legal advice about whether to use its powers to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from becoming law.MSPs last month passed the Bill by 86 votes to 39, approving reforms which would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.The Bill will also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for...
The Independent

First-time voters aged 16 ‘more likely to build voting habit than those aged 18’

Youngsters who voted in local and Scottish Parliament elections for the first time aged 16 are more likely to retain the habit than older first-time voters, a study suggests.Those able to vote at age 16-17 in Scotland were more likely to continue the habit of voting well into their twenties than those who were over 18, researchers at the Universities of Edinburgh and Sheffield said.Research was funded by a grant from the Scottish Government.The voting age was reduced to 16 in Scottish local and parliamentary elections as well as the 2014 independence election.Experts now say the voting aged should be...
The Independent

Indian politician dies of heart attack during rally

An Indian opposition party MP died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a rally in the western state of Punjab on Saturday.The 76-year-old Congress MP from Jalandhar city was marching at the Bharat Jodo Yatra (march to unite India) spearheaded by party member Rahul Gandhi, when he suddenly collapsed.He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.The rally has been temporarily suspended.Chaudhary was elected twice to the lower house of parliament in 2014 and later in 2019. He is survived by his son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, who is a legislator from Phillaur in Punjab. His...
The Independent

Russian ex-president Medvedev blasts Japanese PM over US ‘subservience’: ‘He should disembowel himself’

Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev has criticised the Japanese prime minister for his “subservience” to the United States and said that he should “disembowel himself”.Fumio Kishida and US president Joe Biden met on Friday and issued a joint statement following their meeting, in which they stated “unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way”.Mr Medvedev said the statement showed “paranoia” towards Russia and “betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki”.The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Watch in full as Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she won’t apologise for migrant rhetoric

Longer footage of Suella Braverman telling a Holocaust survivor she won’t apologise for her rhetoric on immigration has been released. It comes after the Home Office asked for an edited clip, which showed Joan Salter confronting the Home Secretary during a meeting in her Fareham constituency, to be taken down. Freedom From Torture, the charity that posted the tweet viewed more than 20 million times, has refused and hit back at suggestions it “misrepresented” the encounter. Ms Salter, 83, had asked: “I am reminded of the language used to dehumanise and justify the murder of my family and...
The Independent

Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete

A village in western Germany that is due to be demolished to make way for a coal mine expansion has been cleared of activists, apart from a pair who remained holed up in a tunnel, police said Sunday.The operation to evict climate activists who flocked to the site in the hamlet of Luetzerath kicked off Wednesday morning and progressed steadily over the following days. Police cleared people out of farm buildings, the few remaining houses and a few dozen makeshift constructions such as tree houses.On Saturday, thousands of people demonstrated nearby against the eviction and the planned expansion of...
The Independent

A loving dad and his injured son pay war's costs in Ukraine

In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei, 64, never scolded Vitalii for choosing to go to war. Even now, despite the damage done to his son's brain by an exploding artillery shell, Serhii feels pride, not pity.“I’ve been constantly with him in the last five months, beside him, beside him, beside him," says Serhii, a retired former soldier himself. "I’m not going anywhere. … except for a smoke.”Vitalii, a 34-year-old long-range anti-aircraft missile commander, was wounded in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine...
The Independent

Joe Manchin’s ties to Big Oil under renewed scrutiny after chief of staff leaves for job with lobbying group

Joe Manchin’s connections to the oil and gas industry are no secret. The West Virginia senator is among the leading recipients of donations from fossil fuel companies in Congress, and he still has substantial interests in a coal brokerage firm that he co-founded and which is now owned by his son.But those ties are under renewed scrutiny following the announcement on Friday that his chief of staff, Lance West, is leaving his office for the top lobbying job at the American Petroleum Institute, a group that represents oil and gas interests.“Lance joins API at a critical time for our...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy