High water levels seen along swollen Worcestershire river as flood warnings issued

By Mary-Kate Findon
 5 days ago

The UK is bracing for flooding as The Met Office issues multiple status yellow rain warnings for parts of Britain.

This footage from Worcestershire shows high water levels along a swollen river running through Bewdley.

Homes and businesses are at risk of being flooded during the heavy downpours.

Warnings for "persistent heavy rain" covering much of Wales, north-west England and south-west Scotland were issued, with a yellow warning for strong winds covering the Northern Isles.

Related
Worcester city centre turned into 'lake' as heavy rain brings flooding

Parts of Worcester have been submerged in water after heavy flooding this week.The nearby River Severn, which has burst its banks, is due to peak on Sunday afternoon or evening (15 January) and is predicted to reach between 5.4 and 5.7 metres, according to the Environment Agency.In total, 89 flood warnings have been issued across the country amid the extreme weather conditions.Over the next few days, warnings are expected to stay in place.Those in southern England are likely to still be impacted by the water.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ironbridge: Barriers put up as River Severn floods gardensRiver Severn overflows in Worcester after persistent rainUK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
Ice and sub-zero temperatures due overnight as agencies work to combat floods

Ice and snow are on the way for much of the UK while a “huge operation” is under way to contain flooding in areas affected by recent rain.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covering all four nations, hundreds of flood warnings are in place, and temperatures are due to drop below zero in most places overnight.Snow showers are predicted to hit northern areas on Sunday evening, with hill snow developing in central areas and rain sweeping the south.Temperatures are expected to drop overnight to minus 2C in London, minus 1C...
Heavy snow brings disruption on the roads

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy snow falls in some parts of the country.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for northern and north-west Scotland, which is in force until 10am on Wednesday.A separate yellow warning of ice – which covers southern Scotland, much of England and Northern Ireland – is in place until 10am on Monday.Traffic Scotland said there were reports of several vehicles becoming stuck in snow on the A835 between Ullapool and Braemore late on Sunday afternoon and urged people to take care.⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️The @metoffice has issued a...
UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as cold snap returns with -4C Arctic freeze

Snow and ice warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK as temperatures are set to plunge well below zero. The Met Office has issued four days of warnings starting on Sunday, as Arctic winds see the return of the pre-Christmas cold snap. Monday is expected to be the worst affected day of the week, with warnings for snow in the South East and Scotland, and ice warnings for northern England and Northern Ireland. Temperatures are set to drop as low as -4C overnight, struggling to get above 5C during the day. The first alert, which warns...
Rail disruption warned after ‘huge’ landslip leaves track hanging

Major disruption is expected after a main railway line collapsed in a “huge” landslip which left one track hanging in mid-air.The 44-metre landslip happened on the embankment to the northeast of Hook station in Hampshire, on the line from London to Basingstoke.The damage has left only two of the four-track railway passable, with both these tracks designed for London-bound trains only.South Western Railway is advising customers to check before they travel and to plan alternative transport for journeys to or from the south or west of Basingstoke to London on Monday.Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “This...
