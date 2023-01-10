High water levels seen along swollen Worcestershire river as flood warnings issued
The UK is bracing for flooding as The Met Office issues multiple status yellow rain warnings for parts of Britain.
This footage from Worcestershire shows high water levels along a swollen river running through Bewdley.
Homes and businesses are at risk of being flooded during the heavy downpours.
Warnings for "persistent heavy rain" covering much of Wales, north-west England and south-west Scotland were issued, with a yellow warning for strong winds covering the Northern Isles.
