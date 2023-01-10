Read full article on original website
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
KMOV
18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
kjluradio.com
Overnight search for wanted felon in Franklin County unsuccessful but the search continues
The search continues for a wanted felon in Franklin County. The sheriff’s department announced Friday evening that it was searching for Timothy Kalter who has numerous felony warrants. It’s believed Kalter left the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Gray Summit. The sheriff says Kalter should be considered armed and dangerous and warns citizens to not approach him.
Police looking for wanted suspect, ask for public’s help
Deputies in Franklin County searched for a known felon on Friday and asked the public to help them find Timothy Kalter.
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Police investigate shooting involving woman in her 50s
The city's Force Investigation Unit continues to look into a shootout between police and a woman in her 50s. This happened outside the social security offices on North 16th Street, near the City Museum.
Police investigating a home invasion in O’Fallon, Mo
The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Washington Missourian
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
kjluradio.com
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
St. Louis man convinces car thief to let him take grandbaby out of car before it's stolen
ST. LOUIS — "I got in as soon as he got in," Tyrone Hayes said. Early Monday, Hayes and his family got the scare of their lives outside his grandchildren's day care in north St. Louis. The Guardian Angel Child Care Center is located near north Vandeventer and Cook...
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
kjluradio.com
Firefighters in Franklin County put out fire at scrap yard causing smoky conditions
Franklin County firefighters put out a controlled burn at a business that was causing poor visibility in the area. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District says crews were called to a commercial structure fire at Mullins Scrap Yard, on Highway 50, in Beaufort, Thursday. When crews arrived, they found a pile of scrap pieces and some vehicles on fire. The fire was under control, but the smoke was causing poor visibility along Highway 50, so it was extinguished.
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man arrested on probation and parole warrant in Owensville
A Gasconade County man is taken into custody on a warrant after officers surround a home in Owensville. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted Daniel Hankins, 39, of Owensville, in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Marvin Avenue around noon Wednesday. Deputies say Hankins went inside as they approached. Deputies and officers with the Lake Area Narcotics Group surrounded the home. Hankins exited the home about an hour later and surrendered.
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
KSDK
Victim's family is hopeful after police identify hit-and-run suspect 1 year after Florissant mom died
On Wednesday, St. Louis police identified 34-year-old Ronald Berry as the hit-and-run suspect they are now looking for. Berry faces involuntary manslaughter charges.
Police: 90-year-old man missing since Tuesday morning
The St. Louis Police Department needs help finding a missing man.
KSDK
St. Louis-area woman hopes to inspire others to get fit along with her
ST. LOUIS — Every New Year’s Eve, people around the globe make promises for the days to come, but those resolutions aren’t always easy to keep. MyKeia Thomas is trying to stay on track by sharing her personal journey for 2023. She believes in going hard during...
