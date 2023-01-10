ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

4d ago

He may not have any family, he may be an only child with parents that have passed away. I don't know him, nor do I know if he has family but if nobody has come forward, it seems to me maybe he had no family left. You would have thought he would have talked about his family to his roommate if he had family. They could also be living out of state and have no idea where he is. Just my thoughts on it.

KMOV

18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Overnight search for wanted felon in Franklin County unsuccessful but the search continues

The search continues for a wanted felon in Franklin County. The sheriff’s department announced Friday evening that it was searching for Timothy Kalter who has numerous felony warrants. It’s believed Kalter left the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Gray Summit. The sheriff says Kalter should be considered armed and dangerous and warns citizens to not approach him.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
Washington Missourian

Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge

A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon

A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
BOURBON, MO
kjluradio.com

Firefighters in Franklin County put out fire at scrap yard causing smoky conditions

Franklin County firefighters put out a controlled burn at a business that was causing poor visibility in the area. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District says crews were called to a commercial structure fire at Mullins Scrap Yard, on Highway 50, in Beaufort, Thursday. When crews arrived, they found a pile of scrap pieces and some vehicles on fire. The fire was under control, but the smoke was causing poor visibility along Highway 50, so it was extinguished.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Gasconade County man arrested on probation and parole warrant in Owensville

A Gasconade County man is taken into custody on a warrant after officers surround a home in Owensville. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted Daniel Hankins, 39, of Owensville, in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Marvin Avenue around noon Wednesday. Deputies say Hankins went inside as they approached. Deputies and officers with the Lake Area Narcotics Group surrounded the home. Hankins exited the home about an hour later and surrendered.
OWENSVILLE, MO

