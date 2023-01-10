Read full article on original website
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
beyondthecreek.com
Brighton Collectibles Closes at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
Brighton Collectibles, a retail store specializing in fashion accessories, which had been at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek in this same spot since before the remodel back in 2014, has closed. Shop their online selection here.
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Walnut Creek Restaurant News: Openings, Closings & Coming Attractions
In 2021 we saw Walnut Creek restaurants make a strong comeback, aided by the city’s flexible outdoor dining policy and the opening of new eateries like the wildly popular Dumpling Hours and French-Italian bistro La Fontaine. While 2022 started off slowly, spring ushered in the Latin-Caribbean hot spot Lita and spicy chicken sando sensation World Famous Hot Boys. The El Charro1947 Mexican restaurant on Broadway rebranded to Bar Camino, and after a short stint as Onigilly, Fremont favorite De Afghanan Kabob House returned to its original home on Locust Street.
Petaluma apartment complex, vehicles engulfed by flames; Residents flee to safety
PETALUMA -- A massive fireball consumed five vehicles and engulfed a two-story Petaluma apartment complex in flames late Thursday night.Officials said crews responded to reports of fire at the complex in the 100 block of Graylawn Ave. at around 11:36 p.m.Arriving within three minutes, the crews found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire coming from the first-floor covered parking area. There was a total of five vehicles on fire, which extended to the exterior of the building and the second-floor apartments.Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, evacuate the apartments, and search for anyone trapped inside. Fortunately, 15 residents were able to flee the flames.A Sonoma County fire investigator was on the scene attempting to determine the cause of the fire. The complex has been red-tagged as uninhabitable.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
Large tree falls on former daycare, church in Foster City
Neighbors are breathing a sign of relief that no one was injured when a large tree toppled into a former day care center in San Mateo County.
sfstandard.com
What Is ‘Cerebral Valley’? San Francisco’s Nerdiest New Neighborhood
The techies are at it again—only this time, they’re not looking for kombucha on tap or Patagonia vests, but all-inclusive “hacker houses” in Hayes Valley. Artificial intelligence workers are now forming co-living and coworking communities, where like-minded founders and developers can eat, sleep and breathe their work. These communities are often operated out of historic Victorians near Alamo Square, just a stone’s throw from Souvla and a Cotopaxi outlet.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
sonomamag.com
Burgers and Wine a Perfect Pairing at Santa Rosa Restaurant
Lamb burger: 2020 Saint Cosme Cotes du Rhone Syrah Blend. Beef burger: Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley. Turkey burger: Loimer “Lois” Grüner Veltliner. Tuna burger: Villa Maria EarthGarden Sauvignon Blanc. Fried pickles: Heinz Eifel Riesling Kabinett or Pierre Sparr NV Brut Reserve Sparkling. Chicken burger or salmon...
KTVU FOX 2
Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes
OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Takeover robbery at Pleasant Hill camera shop could be work of same crew
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - It’s happened yet again. Another Bay Area camera shop held up by a group of masked men. The latest takeover robbery happened at Mike's Camera on Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill. Five men invaded the store at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, just a half-hour...
KTVU FOX 2
Downed tree closes Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek
Strong winds overnight brought down power lines and trees, blocking major roadways on Tuesday in the East Bay. Allie Rasmus reports.
Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off
CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
cityofnapa.org
Park Closures in Napa Due to Flooding
Due to continued flooding the Parks and Recreation Services Department will be temporarily closing portions of Kennedy Park. The department will be locking one of the main gates on Streblow Drive today. This closure will remain in affect through Monday 1/16/23. The amenities at the park that will be closed include Ball Fields 1,2 and 3, Permeant Restrooms, Boat Launch, Flying Circle, Playground, Skate Park, Picnic Sites, BMX Track, Duck Pond and all parking lots and pathways beyond the closure. The open portion of the park will be closed at Sunset during this time. Please reference the attached closure map for additional details.
Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
4 men arrested after $2K worth of items stolen from grocery stores in Oakley: police
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested after being accused of stealing $2,000 worth of items from two grocery stores Wednesday night, the Oakley Police Department announced on Facebook. According to police, $1,000 worth of items were stolen around 8:46 p.m. from the Raley’s at 2077 Main St. The suspects are also accused of […]
oaklandside.org
Is there any budget-friendly — and decent — pizza left in the East Bay?
When Berkeley pizza party staple West Coast Pizza closed its doors last fall, East Bay families let out a collective cry of woe. Where would parents of hungry teens find inexpensive, tasty pizza cut just the right size for sharing?, Nosh readers wrote in to ask. Where would we all get our cheesy sticks?!
luxury-houses.net
This $6.85 Million Incredible Estate in Monte Sereno, California has An Amazing Wine Tasting Room with Temp Controlled 800 Bottle Wine Cellar
16050 Viewfield Road Home in Monte Sereno, California for Sale. 16050 Viewfield Road, Monte Sereno, California is an incredible property on 1.4 usable acres just a few short blocks to vibrant downtown Los Gatos boasting grand semi-circular staircase and vaulted ceilings, park-like back yard, 800 bottle wine cellar, and more. This Home in Monte Sereno offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16050 Viewfield Road, please contact Sean Manning (Phone: 408-314-6782) & Sydney Ereno (Phone: 408-568-6444) at Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno for full support and perfect service.
