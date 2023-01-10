ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek Restaurant News: Openings, Closings & Coming Attractions

In 2021 we saw Walnut Creek restaurants make a strong comeback, aided by the city’s flexible outdoor dining policy and the opening of new eateries like the wildly popular Dumpling Hours and French-Italian bistro La Fontaine. While 2022 started off slowly, spring ushered in the Latin-Caribbean hot spot Lita and spicy chicken sando sensation World Famous Hot Boys. The El Charro1947 Mexican restaurant on Broadway rebranded to Bar Camino, and after a short stint as Onigilly, Fremont favorite De Afghanan Kabob House returned to its original home on Locust Street.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma apartment complex, vehicles engulfed by flames; Residents flee to safety

PETALUMA -- A massive fireball consumed five vehicles and engulfed a two-story Petaluma apartment complex in flames late Thursday night.Officials said crews responded to reports of fire at the complex in the 100 block of Graylawn Ave. at around 11:36 p.m.Arriving within three minutes, the crews found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire coming from the first-floor covered parking area. There was a total of five vehicles on fire, which extended to the exterior of the building and the second-floor apartments.Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, evacuate the apartments, and search for anyone trapped inside. Fortunately, 15 residents were able to flee the flames.A Sonoma County fire investigator was on the scene attempting to determine the cause of the fire. The complex has been red-tagged as uninhabitable.
PETALUMA, CA
sfstandard.com

What Is ‘Cerebral Valley’? San Francisco’s Nerdiest New Neighborhood

The techies are at it again—only this time, they’re not looking for kombucha on tap or Patagonia vests, but all-inclusive “hacker houses” in Hayes Valley. Artificial intelligence workers are now forming co-living and coworking communities, where like-minded founders and developers can eat, sleep and breathe their work. These communities are often operated out of historic Victorians near Alamo Square, just a stone’s throw from Souvla and a Cotopaxi outlet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

Burgers and Wine a Perfect Pairing at Santa Rosa Restaurant

Lamb burger: 2020 Saint Cosme Cotes du Rhone Syrah Blend. Beef burger: Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley. Turkey burger: Loimer “Lois” Grüner Veltliner. Tuna burger: Villa Maria EarthGarden Sauvignon Blanc. Fried pickles: Heinz Eifel Riesling Kabinett or Pierre Sparr NV Brut Reserve Sparkling. Chicken burger or salmon...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes

OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire

(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off

CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cityofnapa.org

Park Closures in Napa Due to Flooding

Due to continued flooding the Parks and Recreation Services Department will be temporarily closing portions of Kennedy Park. The department will be locking one of the main gates on Streblow Drive today. This closure will remain in affect through Monday 1/16/23. The amenities at the park that will be closed include Ball Fields 1,2 and 3, Permeant Restrooms, Boat Launch, Flying Circle, Playground, Skate Park, Picnic Sites, BMX Track, Duck Pond and all parking lots and pathways beyond the closure. The open portion of the park will be closed at Sunset during this time. Please reference the attached closure map for additional details.
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $6.85 Million Incredible Estate in Monte Sereno, California has An Amazing Wine Tasting Room with Temp Controlled 800 Bottle Wine Cellar

16050 Viewfield Road Home in Monte Sereno, California for Sale. 16050 Viewfield Road, Monte Sereno, California is an incredible property on 1.4 usable acres just a few short blocks to vibrant downtown Los Gatos boasting grand semi-circular staircase and vaulted ceilings, park-like back yard, 800 bottle wine cellar, and more. This Home in Monte Sereno offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16050 Viewfield Road, please contact Sean Manning (Phone: 408-314-6782) & Sydney Ereno (Phone: 408-568-6444) at Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno for full support and perfect service.
MONTE SERENO, CA

