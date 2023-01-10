We targeted on mountaineering exercise within the 4 predominant islands of Japan (Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku) and close by small islands related to the primary islands by a bridge (Fig. 1a). These islands lie between latitudes 31.0° and 45.5°N, and the overall space is 361,000 km2. The islands are usually mountainous and tallest mountains in central Honshu exceed 3000 m a.s.l. (Fig. 1c). In Tokyo, imply month-to-month temperatures vary between 5.2 °C in January and 26.4 °C in August, whereas they vary between − 18.4 °C in January and 6.2 °C in August on the summit of the best mountain, Mt. Fuji (3776 m a.s.l., Japan Meteorological Company). In northern Honshu and Hokkaido, snow depth can exceed 1 m even at low elevations and excessive mountains are lined with snow even in southern Japan.

2 DAYS AGO