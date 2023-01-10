Read full article on original website
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Pet food banks: 'At least the dog's not going hungry as well'
A former chip shop is being used to feed pets whose owners are feeling the squeeze from soaring prices. Sarah Atkinson has run a pet food bank from the premises of Big Lamp Chippy in Chorley, Lancashire, since September. The 44-year-old said the facility was going from "strength to strength"...
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
No one would adopt this puppy abandoned at CA airport. Then a pilot gave him a home
Polaris the puppy was abandoned at the San Francisco airport earlier this fall, so airline staff cared for him.
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from freezing outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth on Christmas night in Richmond, just three days after being rescued.
Woman leaves Christmas dinner after receiving cheap gifts in return for expensive ones
Christmas holidays are all about gathering together as a family and cherishing the love they have. A part of this is exchanging gifts. But some people tend to become demanding while receiving gifts and lay down stern conditions regarding what they want. This can negate the purpose of exchanging gifts and stress the person who is giving the gift.
Shelters Are Already Seeing Christmas Puppies Being Returned and It's Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It might have been 'the most wonderful time of the year' for people, but for the new puppies and dogs given as gifts this year, it's quite possibly the scariest. Although a lot of these new furry family members are loved just as much as their gifter would hope, there are always going to be some who end up in the wrong situation. And that means they'll end up at the shelter.
Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds
We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s
McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
