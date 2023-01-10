Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Bain & Company Acquires Enterprise Blueprints
World consultancy Bain & Firm acquired Enterprise Blueprints, a London, UK-based supplier of enterprise and resolution structure consulting companies. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Laurent Hermoye, Bain accomplice, will function the chief chairman of Enterprise Blueprints after completion of the deal. Led by Neil Mulholland, CEO, Enterprise...
aiexpress.io
QYOU Media Completes Acquisition of Maxamtech Digital Ventures
QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a Toronto, Canada-based creator-media firm, acquired Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a Mumbai, India-based enterprise creating know-how and video games for the cell gaming trade. Based by Xerxes Mullan, Maxamtech Digital Ventures powers gaming for giant enterprise homes, OTTs, Telecoms to retain, interact and monetize their...
aiexpress.io
actyv.ai Raises $12M Pre-Series A Funding
Actyv.ai, a Singapore-based supplier of an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Purchase Now Pay Later (BNPL), raised $12M in Pre-Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by 1Digi Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up international growth, product enhancement, portfolio development and...
aiexpress.io
LinusBio Raises $16M in Series A Funding
LinusBio, a New York-based firm offering precision exposome sequencing, raised $16M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by GreatPoint Ventures and Bow Capital with participation from Divergent Investments, Nicole Shanahan, the David Bellet Household Workplace, Gillian Sandler, and Sanford Robertson. The corporate intends to make use of the...
aiexpress.io
How Thomson Reuters built an AI platform using Amazon SageMaker to accelerate delivery of ML projects
This submit is co-written by Ramdev Wudali and Kiran Mantripragada from Thomson Reuters. In 1992, Thomson Reuters (TR) launched its first AI authorized analysis service, WIN (Westlaw Is Pure), an innovation on the time, as most search engines like google and yahoo solely supported Boolean phrases and connectors. Since then, TR has achieved many extra milestones as its AI services are constantly rising in quantity and selection, supporting authorized, tax, accounting, compliance, and information service professionals worldwide, with billions of machine studying (ML) insights generated yearly.
aiexpress.io
HVR Cardio Raised $11.1M in Series B Financing
HVR Cardio, an Espoo, Finland-based cardiovascular machine firm, raised $11.1M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Innovestor Life Science Fund and Tesi. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and broaden operations. Led by Tom Fleming, CEO, and Tim Girton, CTO,...
aiexpress.io
RefAssured Raises Pre-Seed Funding Round
RefAssured, a Walnut Creek, CA-based staffing software program startup, raised an undisclosed Pre-Seed financing spherical. The spherical was led by Bullhorn Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its product growth, deepen automation capabilities, advance integrations with companions, and develop its buyer base. Led...
aiexpress.io
Welcome Homes Raises $29M in Series A Funding Round
Welcome Homes, a New York-based proptech firm that delivers luxurious properties at a assured value, raised $29M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Period Ventures, with participation from Parker89, Montage Ventures, Foundamental, World Founders Capital, Activant Capital, Gaingels, Elefund, and Arkin Holdings. Along side the funding, Clelia Warburg Peters, Managing Accomplice at Period Ventures, shall be becoming a member of Welcome Houses’ board of administrators.
aiexpress.io
TRG Acquires Real World Communications
TRG, a Cleveland, OH-based world managed options supplier centered on enterprise mobility, acquired Actual World Communications, a Canadian supplier of mobility gadgets and wi-fi and community options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TRG will proceed its development plans. Actual World Communications was led by...
aiexpress.io
Ferrum Health Raises $6M in Funding
Ferrum Health, a San Francisco, CA-based healthcare synthetic intelligence (AI) platform developer, raised $6M in funding. The spherical was led by City Innovation Fund, Cercano Administration, and Singtel Innov8. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed growing its Enterprise AI Platform, designed to assist healthcare suppliers...
aiexpress.io
Trackpac will use Helium’s decentralised network
Asset monitoring agency Trackpac has introduced that it’s going to use decentralised community Helium for connectivity. Helium, which calls itself “The Folks’s Community”, is a rapidly-growing wi-fi community run by people around the globe. By deploying a hotspot, people can present connectivity for IoT and/or cell gadgets and be rewarded with HNT tokens.
aiexpress.io
Why the US government’s TikTok ban is impractical for the private sector
The struggle on TikTok has begun. Since President Biden accepted the ban on U.S. federal authorities staff downloading or utilizing TikTok on state-owned gadgets in December 2022, over two dozen states have determined to ban the app, resulting from considerations over ByteDance’s knowledge assortment practices. In each the general...
aiexpress.io
Federated Learning on AWS with FedML: Health analytics without sharing sensitive data – Part 1
This weblog publish is co-written with Chaoyang He and Salman Avestimehr from FedML. Analyzing real-world healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) knowledge poses a number of sensible challenges, equivalent to distributed knowledge silos, lack of enough knowledge at any single web site for uncommon occasions, regulatory pointers that prohibit knowledge sharing, infrastructure requirement, and price incurred in making a centralized knowledge repository. As a result of they’re in a extremely regulated area, HCLS companions and prospects search privacy-preserving mechanisms to handle and analyze large-scale, distributed, and delicate knowledge.
aiexpress.io
Airgain achieves ‘borderless IoT’ with Deutsche Telekom
Airgain has partnered with Deutsche Telekom to attain “borderless IoT” for its asset-tracking options. The settlement permits Airgain to bundle connectivity from Deutsche Telekom with its asset-tracking options for patrons throughout Europe, the Center East, and Africa (EMEA), in addition to inside the US and past. Deutsche Telekom...
aiexpress.io
Crisis24 Acquires Topo.ai
Crisis24, a Montreal, Canada-based international threat administration firm, acquired Topo.ai, an Atlanta, GA-based supplier of an progressive crucial occasion administration platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Crisis24 will elevate its technical and analytic options, and bolster its place in built-in threat administration market. Led...
aiexpress.io
Send Health Secures Investment From Regal Healthcare Capital Partners
Sena Health, a Philadelphia, PA-based residence care firm offering a expertise platform, acquired an funding from Regal Healthcare Capital Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its tech platform and facilitate extra enlargement. Led by Dr. Anthony...
aiexpress.io
SOSV Spins-Out Web3 Startup Program dlab as Standalone Fund
SOSV, a Princeton, NJ-based multi-stage enterprise capital agency, introduced the spin-out of dlab, its startup program centered on decentralization and blockchain applied sciences, as a standalone fund. The brand new fund will probably be led by founding basic companions Shawn Broderick and Nick Plante, previously basic accomplice and accomplice at...
aiexpress.io
For AI adoption, ‘culture eats strategy for breakfast’
For a lot of corporations, synthetic intellitence (AI) is poised to transcend the hype and ship precise enterprise worth. In keeping with the 2022 NewVantage Partners executive survey, 9 out of 10 Fortune 1000 corporations are investing in AI. But solely 26% of the survey respondents have been capable of deploy it at scale.
aiexpress.io
Multilingual customer support translation made easy on Salesforce Service Cloud using Amazon Translate
This submit was co-authored with Mark Lott, Distinguished Technical Architect, Salesforce, Inc. Enterprises that function globally are experiencing challenges sourcing buyer help professionals with multi-lingual expertise. This course of will be cost-prohibitive and tough to scale, main many enterprises to solely help English for chats. Utilizing human interpreters for translation help is dear, and infeasible since chats want real-time translation. Including multi-lingual machine translation to those buyer help chat workflows offers cost-effective, scalable choices that enhance the shopper expertise by offering automated translations for customers and brokers, create an inclusive buyer expertise, and enhance model loyalty.
aiexpress.io
DataStax Acquires Kaskada
DataStax, a Santa Clara, CA-based real-time AI firm, acquired Kaskada, a Seattle, WA-based machine studying (ML) firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Datastax will open supply the core Kaskada know-how initially, and it plans to supply a brand new machine studying cloud service later this yr.
Comments / 0