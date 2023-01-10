Read full article on original website
Another Leading Crypto Firm Cuts Workforce by 20% Today
Crypto.com has become the latest crypto firm to be hit by the crypto winter, forcing it to undertake another wave of job cuts. The crypto exchange’s co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, announced the decision to cut personnel by 20%, citing ongoing economic challenges and unforeseeable industry events. This is...
Huobi and Solaris Offer Europe Crypto-to-Fiat Debit Cards
An announcement on a partnership between the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi and the European financial services provider Solaris has been made in regard to the launch of a crypto-to-fiat debit card in Europe. Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the Visa-authorized program will be accessible to users who are new...
Gemini and Genesis Charged for Selling Unregistered Securities
On January 12th, the SEC filed charges against Genesis and Gemini, two cryptocurrency exchanges, alleging that they sold unregistered securities in conjunction with a high-yield scheme advertised to investors. Genesis, a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG), entered into an agreement with Gemini in December 2020 to...
Cardano (ADA) Plans to Launch a Toolkit for Developing Network Sidechains
The team behind the Cardano ecosystem, Input Output Global (IOG), will release a toolkit for building custom sidechains on the Cardano ecosystem using the existing foundation of the network. The IOG developers have already used the toolkit to build an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible sidechain public testnet as a “proof...
