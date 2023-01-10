Read full article on original website
This Credit Card Perk Gives You—And 3 Guests—Free Access To Over 100 Museums Worldwide
Condé Nast Traveler has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Condé Nast Traveler and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. We don't review or include all companies, or all available products. Moreover, the editorial content on this page was not provided by any of the companies mentioned and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of Condé Nast Traveler's editorial team.
9 Best Rentals and Hotels in Big Bend, From Desert Ghost Towns to Dark Sky Oases
Looking for the perfect vacation rentals and hotels near Big Bend National Park? We've got you covered. A beacon of high desert peaks in mostly flat, humid Texas, Big Bend and its surrounds on the far western edge of the state are known for having some of the darkest night skies on the planet. From soaring river canyons bathed in honeyed sunlight, to natural desert hot springs, to trails through the surprisingly green Chisos Mountains, Big Bend is one of those rare gems with endless opportunities for adventure.
My Favorite Airbnb: A Beautiful Maine Cottage That’s Straight Out of a Nancy Meyers Movie
$234 at Airbnb (starting price) It rained the entire time we were in Maine—all three days of it. It was not only our first visit to the state, but also my husband’s birthday weekend. Under any other circumstances, I’d have spent my time standing at the window, glowering up at the sky. But tucked away into the Sparrow’s Nest, I was grateful for my time indoors. If there ever was a spot that made it easy to burrow in and get cozy, this was it.
Inside the Brand New Terminal A Building at Newark Liberty International Airport
It’s the dawn of a new age at Newark Liberty International Airport, as the new $2.7 billion Terminal A opened its doors to passengers on Thursday, following multiple delays. The dimly lit seating areas with limited food options and facilities—to the point that portable toilets had to be added to the corridors—gave the New Jersey airport a murky reputation in the past. But that old terminal, which had been in use since 1973 and will be demolished, has been replaced with a bright airy 1 million-square-foot building with 33 gates and four lounges, which will serve at least 13 million passengers a year—an increase from the 9 million the outdated facility was designed to accommodate.
The Orient Express Is Launching a Luxury Sailing Yacht in 2026
A new era of luxury is setting sail in 2026, as plans for the first Orient Express ship have been announced. 140 years after the launch of its trains, the Orient Express has unveiled the future of its legacy – the Orient Express Silenseas. The announcement of the ship marks a major development in the top-shelf travel industry at a time when the popularity of cruises is at an all-time high; with all the trends suggesting this is only set to continue.
Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea
For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
