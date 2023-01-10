It’s the dawn of a new age at Newark Liberty International Airport, as the new $2.7 billion Terminal A opened its doors to passengers on Thursday, following multiple delays. The dimly lit seating areas with limited food options and facilities—to the point that portable toilets had to be added to the corridors—gave the New Jersey airport a murky reputation in the past. But that old terminal, which had been in use since 1973 and will be demolished, has been replaced with a bright airy 1 million-square-foot building with 33 gates and four lounges, which will serve at least 13 million passengers a year—an increase from the 9 million the outdated facility was designed to accommodate.

