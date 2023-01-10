Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement
For the second straight offseason, it looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be pursuing an NFL head coaching job even though he promised he would not do this again and publicly declared that he’d be back at Michigan just last month. Harbaugh has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Read more... The post Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game
On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs. The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory. Speaking to the media Friday ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
New Odds Revealed For Where Jim Harbaugh Will Coach In 2023
Will Jim Harbaugh return to Michigan for the 2023 season? That's a question that many football fans want answered as soon as possible. Judging by the latest betting odds, Harbaugh won't be going anywhere this offseason. Current odds have Michigan listed at -140 to retain Harbaugh. The ...
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton 'Appears To Be The Front-Runner' For 1 Head Coaching Job
Thus far, three teams have scheduled interviews with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies. One of them is the Denver Broncos, who will reportedly interview Payton on Tuesday. NFL writer Mark Maske of the Washington Post thinks the one-time Super ...
Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight
The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for ...
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
saturdaytradition.com
Braylon Edwards open to potentially hiring Urban Meyer should Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan
Braylon Edwards made an interesting statement recently. The former Michigan WR talked about who he would like the Wolverines to hire if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. College football fans all know that Michigan and Ohio State do not like each other. However, Edwards would not be opposed to hiring former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Lions Should Be 'Livid' with NFL after Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
Colts to interview Aaron Glenn for HC vacancy Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to conduct an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coach vacancy Saturday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Entering Saturday, the Colts already have interviewed five candidates for their head coach vacancy with more likely coming in the near future....
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul
The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates
Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon. McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years. Let's just ...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023
One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
