Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement

For the second straight offseason, it looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be pursuing an NFL head coaching job even though he promised he would not do this again and publicly declared that he’d be back at Michigan just last month. Harbaugh has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Read more... The post Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game

On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs.  The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory.  Speaking to the media Friday ...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again

When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023

One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
COLUMBUS, OH

