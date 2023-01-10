Read full article on original website
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB1 Kordell Stewart Gives Stern Warning About Firing Coaches
Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kordell Stewart knows a thing or two about adapting to a coordinator change. During his six-year tenure under center in Pittsburgh, the 2001 Pro Bowler played for four different play-callers. Chan Gailey helped him to excel in his first year with 3,020 passing yards and...
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Yardbarker
Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
Yardbarker
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
Yardbarker
Anonymous teammate says Cardinals 'created a monster' by paying Kyler Murray
It appears quarterback Kyler Murray may not be the most popular figure inside the Arizona Cardinals locker room this winter. Well-known NFL insider Michael Silver reported for Bally Sports that an unnamed Cardinals veteran said that "it was like they created a monster" when the franchise paid Murray last year.
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Captain Cam Heyward Distraught Over Lack Of Standards For All-Pro Voting After 2022 Team Released
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman, Cam Heyward has established himself as one of the best defenders in team history. Despite being 33 years old, he kept right on that track in 2022. After a somewhat slow start, Heyward ended the season with stats similar to some of his best years. He ended with 10.5 sacks, the second-best tally of his career, along with four pass deflections, 14 tackles for a loss, and a career-high 22 quarterback hits.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
Yardbarker
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target
The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
Yardbarker
Dolphins Need To Let Skylar Thompson Loose
When I watched Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson play Sunday against the New York Jets, he played like a quarterback playing, not to lose. What I mean by that is he seemed indecisive about whether to throw the ball or take off and run. That was fine last week, but with a win-or-go-home game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, his mentality must be different. Thompson must leave it all on the field. He must trust his receivers when he throws the ball. Now, I know this part of the learning curve of a rookie, but Thompson isn’t your typical rookie. He’s 25 years old and older than our starter Tua Tagovailoa, so he has more experience than the usual rookie playing in college. I saw that in the preseason, but that’s the preseason, and he will have to make some plays to have any chance.
Yardbarker
3 Full Seasons Later The Steelers Absolutely Robbed The Miami Dolphins
Many people already know the story of the Pittsburgh Steelers making a major addition by trading with the Miami Dolphins for their second-year safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was unhappy with how the Dolphins were using him and requested a trade. Omar Khan convinced the Steelers general manager at the time, Kevin Colbert, to heavily pursue him, which led to a trade involving the Steelers’ first round pick and a couple of day three pick swaps. There’s a little more to the draft picks, which somehow makes the trade slightly more lopsided for the Steelers.
Yardbarker
Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with one NFL team
One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the Broncos have talked, and the two sides apparently have mutual interest.
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson raises more questions with travel decision
Whether intended or now, Lamar Jackson made one move for Sunday’s playoff game that sparked a lot of questions about his relationship with the Baltimore Ravens. NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s AFC wild-card game revealed that Jackson did not travel to Cincinnati with the Ravens for their game against the Bengals. It was not clear whether the decision was Jackson’s or the organization’s.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legends Troy Polamalu and Dick LeBeau Are So Similar In Personality; Should They Ask Him To Pick Up A Clipboard In 2023?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have 18 players in the Hall of Fame. 10 of those players played defense for the Steelers and all of the defenders with the exception of Ernie Stautner were part of a Super Bowl defense. Stautner and Rod Woodson were the only defensive players in Canton representing Pittsburgh who did not win a championship while they wore black and gold.
Yardbarker
Rich Eisen Decides To Double Down On His Criticism Of Steeler Nation Over Steelers HC Mike Tomlin After Team’s Strong 2022 Finish
Many expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to be well outside of the playoffs at the end of 2022 after the organization selected Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to replace outgoing franchise cornerstone quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. The team’s struggles in the first half of the season with Mitch Trubisky under center until halftime in Week 4 and playing without TJ Watt were well documented.
Yardbarker
Ohio State names former standout WR new offensive coordinator
The Ohio State Buckeyes are giving Brian Hartline a big promotion. The Buckeyes confirmed Friday that Hartline, previously the team’s passing game coordinator, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He will also continue in his role as the team’s wide receivers coach, a position he has held since 2018.
Yardbarker
New NBA team jumps into Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes
Zach LaVine’s status with the Chicago Bulls has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. There has been chatter of a locker room beef involving him. His frustration with head coach Billy Donovan is also a matter of public record. All of his has led to rumors...
Yardbarker
Old Brandon Staley quote goes viral after Chargers' collapse
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered their worst meltdown in franchise history on Saturday, and the loss has resulted in some comments head coach Brandon Staley made before the season going viral. Back in June, Staley spoke with Daniel Popper of The Athletic about the perception that there is a dark...
