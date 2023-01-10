ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

thegolfnewsnet.com

The Rickie Fowler Rule has changed in the Rules of Golf, and we’re all better for it

Back at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler faced one of the great indignities a golfer could ever experience -- and it was all because of the Rules of Golf. In the final round of a tournament Fowler desperately wanted to win -- and was his last PGA Tour win to this point -- he hit his third shot into the water on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale. He took a drop outside the water hazard (now called penalty area), and the ball came to rest. However, while he was preparing to hit his fifth shot after the penalty stroke, Fowler's ball rolled back into the water all on its own.
Golf.com

Pro takes advantage of unique rules break, then hits wild hook

All golf courses have quirks, but an old Seth Raynor design like Waialae Country Club can sometimes have a few more. We’ve already told you about the rare internal out-of-bounds situation on the 13th hole at Waialae which prevents players from trying to gain a better angle by playing up the 12th fairway at this week’s Sony Open.
Golf Digest

'Someone wants me to honk, I'll honk': Jordan Spieth sounds pretty excited about the new RV he bought

HONOLULU — Jordan Spieth’s last three tournaments all have been on islands. Bahamas. Maui. Oahu. After opening with a six-under 64 Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii with an all-around solid effort at Waialae Country Club, Spieth was quizzed at length on his newest piece of equipment—which has absolutely no bearing on his fortunes in the aforementioned stretch.
Golf.com

Florida’s Streamsong Resort sold to familiar owners for $160 million

One of the top destination golf resorts in the country is changing hands. Mosiac, the phosphate mining company that turned one of its former mine sites into the two, and eventually three, golf courses of Streamsong Resort ten years ago, announced Friday it’s selling the resort for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC, a subsidiary of Kemper Sports Management.
Golf Digest

Korn Ferry looper checks in from the Bahamas with video of golf’s latest horror hotel

Picture this: It’s a long weekend in January and you’re headed to the Bahamas. You have nothing to do but soak up some rays and kick around the country club for a few days. Sounds pretty nice on paper right? As Korn Ferry looper Kip Henley found out this week, however, not everything is all it’s cracked up to be.
Golf Digest

Golf.com

2 ‘defining’ tips that made Brad Faxon one of the greatest putters ever

“Say, oh, you’re lucky, you were just born a good putter,” Faxon said this week on The Rick Shiels Golf Show Podcast. “I’m like, that’s an insult because the amount of work that goes into it started as a child, when you didn’t think of it as work. When you spent all of these times hitting putts on the green, or you were playing with your friends, or practicing late at night.
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever

Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
GolfWRX

‘My grandma just smoked a 9 iron 200 yards’

“Will manufacturers forever be chasing more iron distance or is there a max usable iron distance?. You could see very weak players always wanting more distance vs very good players thinking gaps….. or is that not true. In 2050 they are still gonna be saying these are the longest irons on the market, way further than the 2049s or will it max out.”
Golf Digest

How much water do you need when you play? The answer might surprise you

At some point in your life, you were probably told you should drink eight glasses of water a day. Some nutrition experts even have gone so far as to say it's a good idea to take your body weight, divide it by two, and drink that many fluid ounces per day. Golf Digest also is guilty of getting on this water-consumption bandwagon.
Golf Channel

10 names who should shine on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023

The revamped Korn Ferry Tour schedule kicks off Sunday in Great Exuma, Bahamas, with the first of 26 tournaments. Record prize money is up for grabs – $28 million to be exact – as are 30 PGA Tour cards, as the feeder tour has gone away from the 25-25 model that saw cards handed out after the regular season and three-event Finals. That postseason format, which gave not only KFT players standing Nos. 26-75 in points but PGA Tour pros who finished Nos. 126-200 a final chance to earn or keep their PGA Tour cards, is now a four-event closing stretch that offers elevated points and purses along with decreasing field sizes culminating with a 70-player Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best golf clubs for kids in 2023

Golf is one of the fastest growing sports among children. With programs like the First Tee helping to introduce the game and tours like U.S. Kids and AJGA giving kids a taste of competitive golf, there is plenty of opportunity for your kids to fall in love with the silly game we cherish.

