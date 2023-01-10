Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
thegolfnewsnet.com
The Rickie Fowler Rule has changed in the Rules of Golf, and we’re all better for it
Back at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler faced one of the great indignities a golfer could ever experience -- and it was all because of the Rules of Golf. In the final round of a tournament Fowler desperately wanted to win -- and was his last PGA Tour win to this point -- he hit his third shot into the water on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale. He took a drop outside the water hazard (now called penalty area), and the ball came to rest. However, while he was preparing to hit his fifth shot after the penalty stroke, Fowler's ball rolled back into the water all on its own.
Golf Digest
One round in Hawaii changed Hayden Buckley's life path, and he's feeling the island vibe again
HONOLULU – He might hail from Tupelo, Miss., but Hayden Buckley has an abiding affinity for and feels a sense of home in Hawaii—and rightfully so, considering the 50th state played a key role in influencing the arc of his career. He was studying health science in earnest...
Golf.com
Pro takes advantage of unique rules break, then hits wild hook
All golf courses have quirks, but an old Seth Raynor design like Waialae Country Club can sometimes have a few more. We’ve already told you about the rare internal out-of-bounds situation on the 13th hole at Waialae which prevents players from trying to gain a better angle by playing up the 12th fairway at this week’s Sony Open.
Golf.com
Tour pro was 87 yards away — then hit 7 shots (!) and dropped 24 spots
Ben An’s ball went up, then rolled back down to him. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then he fell. In a disastrous sequence during...
Golf Digest
'Someone wants me to honk, I'll honk': Jordan Spieth sounds pretty excited about the new RV he bought
HONOLULU — Jordan Spieth’s last three tournaments all have been on islands. Bahamas. Maui. Oahu. After opening with a six-under 64 Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii with an all-around solid effort at Waialae Country Club, Spieth was quizzed at length on his newest piece of equipment—which has absolutely no bearing on his fortunes in the aforementioned stretch.
Golf.com
Florida’s Streamsong Resort sold to familiar owners for $160 million
One of the top destination golf resorts in the country is changing hands. Mosiac, the phosphate mining company that turned one of its former mine sites into the two, and eventually three, golf courses of Streamsong Resort ten years ago, announced Friday it’s selling the resort for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC, a subsidiary of Kemper Sports Management.
Golf Digest
Korn Ferry looper checks in from the Bahamas with video of golf’s latest horror hotel
Picture this: It’s a long weekend in January and you’re headed to the Bahamas. You have nothing to do but soak up some rays and kick around the country club for a few days. Sounds pretty nice on paper right? As Korn Ferry looper Kip Henley found out this week, however, not everything is all it’s cracked up to be.
Golf Digest
Streamsong sells for $160 million
As top-tier golf resorts in America continue to expand their portfolio of courses—Pinehurst, Bandon Dunes, Sand Valley, the Cabots, and more—Streamsong in Florida has just been sold. The Fire Pit Collective has learned that Mosaic, a fertilizer company that owns 300,000 acres of Florida land that is being...
Golf.com
2 ‘defining’ tips that made Brad Faxon one of the greatest putters ever
“Say, oh, you’re lucky, you were just born a good putter,” Faxon said this week on The Rick Shiels Golf Show Podcast. “I’m like, that’s an insult because the amount of work that goes into it started as a child, when you didn’t think of it as work. When you spent all of these times hitting putts on the green, or you were playing with your friends, or practicing late at night.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever
Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
Golf Digest
Hayden Buckley holds his first 54-hole lead, but a final-round shootout seems inevitable
HONOLULU — Hayden Buckley didn’t pick up a club for six weeks after he completed the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga., in late November. He did pick up a bride, however, getting married in early December to his girlfriend Feleysa, and the couple then moved to Jupiter, Fla., where they are renting a house.
GolfWRX
‘My grandma just smoked a 9 iron 200 yards’
“Will manufacturers forever be chasing more iron distance or is there a max usable iron distance?. You could see very weak players always wanting more distance vs very good players thinking gaps….. or is that not true. In 2050 they are still gonna be saying these are the longest irons on the market, way further than the 2049s or will it max out.”
Golf Digest
How much water do you need when you play? The answer might surprise you
At some point in your life, you were probably told you should drink eight glasses of water a day. Some nutrition experts even have gone so far as to say it's a good idea to take your body weight, divide it by two, and drink that many fluid ounces per day. Golf Digest also is guilty of getting on this water-consumption bandwagon.
Golf Channel
10 names who should shine on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023
The revamped Korn Ferry Tour schedule kicks off Sunday in Great Exuma, Bahamas, with the first of 26 tournaments. Record prize money is up for grabs – $28 million to be exact – as are 30 PGA Tour cards, as the feeder tour has gone away from the 25-25 model that saw cards handed out after the regular season and three-event Finals. That postseason format, which gave not only KFT players standing Nos. 26-75 in points but PGA Tour pros who finished Nos. 126-200 a final chance to earn or keep their PGA Tour cards, is now a four-event closing stretch that offers elevated points and purses along with decreasing field sizes culminating with a 70-player Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Golf Digest
Scott Stallings FINALLY got his Masters invitation, and his wife delivered a hilarious dagger when he opened it
The video is like many others out there of 2023 Masters competitors showing off their invitation to Augusta National Golf Club in April. As we all know, however, Scott Stallings had more reason than most to celebrate the envelope’s arrival. The story went understandably viral last week when a...
Best golf clubs for kids in 2023
Golf is one of the fastest growing sports among children. With programs like the First Tee helping to introduce the game and tours like U.S. Kids and AJGA giving kids a taste of competitive golf, there is plenty of opportunity for your kids to fall in love with the silly game we cherish.
Golf Digest
Watch this tour pro make the Sony Open cut in the most dramatic (and unusual) of ways
The math was simple and yet still challenging for Adam Svensson as he played the final few holes of his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The projected cutline was two-under 138, and the 29-year-old Canadian, who had claimed his maiden PGA Tour win last fall at the RSM Classic, was at even par with three holes to play.
Golf Digest
This PGA Tour pro has his eyes on a first win—and his pilot's license
If you catch Maverick McNealy gazing up at the blue Hawaiian sky this week, he might not be daydreaming about earning a first PGA Tour title, but rather actually being among the clouds. Following a first-round 66 at the 2023 Sony Open that has him in a lofty position on...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: PGA Tour pro takes advantage of golf rule then hits 60-yard SLINGER
PGA Tour pro Chris Kirk took advantage of a unique golf rule during the third round of the Sony Open. Kirk, 37, was playing hole No. 9 at Waialae Country Club. It is a par-5 measuring at 509 yards. On Friday, Jordan Spieth carded a wild bogey on this hole...
