Alabama Football: Ole Miss fans confident Lane Kiffin will hire Pete Golding
Whether it remains only rumors or if there is a more sound basis for conjecture, Ole Miss fans are confident Alabama Football, DC, Pete Golding is moving to Oxford. And most of them are quite happy about it. Multiple Ole Miss message boards have lengthy threads about how Lane Kiffin...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama
UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
280living.com
Casey sworn in as new District Attorney for Shelby County
District Attorney Matt Casey’s investiture was held on Jan. 13, 2023, making him the newest District Attorney of Shelby County, the 18th Judicial Circuit of the State of Alabama. Casey won the election in Nov. 2022, and has been the acting District Attorney since being appointed by Governor Kay...
ABC 33/40 News
Crash closes interstate in Tuscaloosa County
A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Northbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 71 in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened just before 7:00 A.M. Traffic was detoured at exit 71B onto I-359. The interstate reopened to traffic just before Noon.
Autauga County woman survives storm to face heartbreak: ‘My brother was dead and we didn’t have a house’
A tornado that carved a path of destruction across Autauga County on Thursday turned deadly when it leveled part of a community known as Old Kingston. Autauga County Emergency Management Director Ernie Baggett said the seven confirmed fatalities happened in Old Kingston, along Autauga County 140 in the central part of the county.
Greenville Advocate
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Evidence reveals backseat executions of Tuscaloosa men after vehicle discovered in Hayneville
Two teens, both cousins and residents of the Lowndes and Montgomery County areas, were arrested and charged with capital murder in a home less than a mile from where officers discovered an abandoned vehicle in Hayneville on Sunday that was tied to a double murder in Tuscaloosa County. In charging...
Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer
A vehicle with adult human remains was discovered at the bottom of a small ravine in Bessemer Wednesday.
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
‘A beautiful human being’: US Army vet among 2 found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County
One of two men found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army because of an injury, and his family believes he was set up to be robbed when he was killed. Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, also 23, were found...
Fayette County Sheriff’s searching for missing 40-year-old woman
UPDATE (1/10) — Brandy Terry was found dead in West Alabama on Jan. 10. No details were released on where she was found her if foul play was suspected in her death or not. FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old […]
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
3 arrested, including parent after 2 underage girls found alone with men at local motel
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people, including a parent after two underage girls were found alone with adult men at a local motel. According to WCSO, officers received calls from a concerned family member that an underage girl was at a local motel in a room with an […]
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Another inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Alabama
A 33-year-old man is just the latest inmate to die while serving his sentence at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to authorities.
