Birmingham, AL

WKRG News 5

Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama

UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Casey sworn in as new District Attorney for Shelby County

District Attorney Matt Casey’s investiture was held on Jan. 13, 2023, making him the newest District Attorney of Shelby County, the 18th Judicial Circuit of the State of Alabama. Casey won the election in Nov. 2022, and has been the acting District Attorney since being appointed by Governor Kay...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Crash closes interstate in Tuscaloosa County

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Northbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 71 in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened just before 7:00 A.M. Traffic was detoured at exit 71B onto I-359. The interstate reopened to traffic just before Noon.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained

An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

