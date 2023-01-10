ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Lee Hawley

Gary Lee Hawley, 36, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Born October 30, 1986, in Parkersburg, WV, he was the son of the late Gary R. Hawley and Tina McGrady of Covington, VA.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Morton (Dutch) and Ruby Hawley, his maternal grandfather, Lee McClung, and his father, Gary R. Hawley.

He is survived by his mother, Tina McGrady (Milton) and his sister, Amanda Sprouse (John) of Covington, VA, his maternal grandmother, Manoka McClung of Vienna, WV, uncle and aunt, Derek and Jenny McClung, cousins Corey and Josh McClung and his nephew, Kenny Sprouse, as well as several other family members and dear friends.

Even before he could talk, Gary never met a stranger. He loved to laugh, tell jokes and stories and was a friend to everyone he ever met. He was one-of-a-kind with his unique music tastes and his ability to reenact movies to make them even better than the original. His friends knew he would do anything he could for them, and his coworkers could count on him and enjoyed the time they spent working with him. He loved spending time at the river swimming, listening to music, and having long talks with those he cared about. He will be greatly missed but will leave a lasting impact on all those fortunate enough to have known him.

Service will be held Saturday, January 14th at Leavitt’s Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV at 3 pm with family receiving visitors for one hour prior to the service. In keeping with Gary’s wishes, he has been cremated.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, “9-8-8”. Be the one to reach out and help save a life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Gary to the NSPH by going to . 988lifeline.org/donate

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

