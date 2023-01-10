Biden Border Visit Just A Photo Op
Len and Michael talked with WOR White House correspondent Jon Decker about President Biden's recent trip to the southern border. The President visited El Paso over the weekend and spent four hours touring the facilities. President Biden did not talk with any members of the border patrol and refused to answer any questions from the press. Decker, who travels with the President said the whole trip was nothing more than a photo opportunity.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Comments / 0