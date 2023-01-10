Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Great news for North Texas with new jobs and tourism boost announced todayAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Comments / 0