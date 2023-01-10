ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

police1.com

Police1 launches Policing Matters Roll Call videos

FRISCO, Texas — Police1 is excited to launch the first in a series of Policing Matters Roll Call videos. Each video series will be led by Policing Matters podcast host Jim Dudley, who will interview guests to provide nuggets of information intended to be viewed during roll call training.
FRISCO, TX

