Slippery Rock, PA

sru.edu

SRU renovating former University Union to create Campus Success Center

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Renovations to the former University Union building at Slippery Rock University will begin this spring. SRU renamed the building the Campus Success Center in anticipation of a $19.4 million renovation project that will be completed in 2024. Upon its completed renovation, the Campus Success Center...
sru.edu

SRU engineering alumnus has a successful start to her career in the natural gas industry

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - Raised by parents who worked blue- and white-collar jobs, Cayman Kelly is a perfect fit for a data analysis role in the petroleum and natural gas industry known for its hard-hat workers. Combining both blue- and white-collar functions, her job can even be considered "green collar" for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But it took a little refining as a student at Slippery Rock University before she could start her career.
Tribune-Review

Pitt to close English Language Institute

For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
d9and10sports.com

Keyser Has Monster Game in Jamestown Win; Mercer Tops Kennedy Catholic; Cochranton Outlasts CASH in Overtime Jan. 10, 2023

JAMESTOWN, Pa. – Cam Keyser had a monster game, pouring in a career-high 40 points as Jamestown earned an 83-41 win over George Junior Republic. Keyser scored 20 points each in both the first and second half and had 13 in the second quarter. He made 17 shots from 2-point range as well as a pair of 3’s and was 0-of-1 from the free throw line.
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
butlerradio.com

Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park

Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
Pennsylvania Almanac

Restaurant Week will commence without two culinary giants

Michael Passalacqua is a longtime Washington County restaurateur who is plugged into the dining scene throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Owners and operators there are a closely knit fraternity, and Passalacqua is well aware that Pittsburgh Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 9, without two culinary giants — one he knew well, the other through his large local reputation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg

The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
nextpittsburgh.com

We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning

Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
