sru.edu
SRU renovating former University Union to create Campus Success Center
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Renovations to the former University Union building at Slippery Rock University will begin this spring. SRU renamed the building the Campus Success Center in anticipation of a $19.4 million renovation project that will be completed in 2024. Upon its completed renovation, the Campus Success Center...
sru.edu
SRU engineering alumnus has a successful start to her career in the natural gas industry
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - Raised by parents who worked blue- and white-collar jobs, Cayman Kelly is a perfect fit for a data analysis role in the petroleum and natural gas industry known for its hard-hat workers. Combining both blue- and white-collar functions, her job can even be considered "green collar" for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But it took a little refining as a student at Slippery Rock University before she could start her career.
New superintendent named for Mohawk Schools
Dr. Lorree Houk has been officially hired as the new superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District.
Pitt to close English Language Institute
For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
wtae.com
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
Local school district seeing increase in crime on campus
BUTLER, Pa. — Since the start of the school year, Butler Area School District has seen a larger increase in crime at school than in prior years, including fights and drug issues. The superintendent Brian White said they had about 24 incidents in the fall but those dropped once...
d9and10sports.com
Keyser Has Monster Game in Jamestown Win; Mercer Tops Kennedy Catholic; Cochranton Outlasts CASH in Overtime Jan. 10, 2023
JAMESTOWN, Pa. – Cam Keyser had a monster game, pouring in a career-high 40 points as Jamestown earned an 83-41 win over George Junior Republic. Keyser scored 20 points each in both the first and second half and had 13 in the second quarter. He made 17 shots from 2-point range as well as a pair of 3’s and was 0-of-1 from the free throw line.
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
Parents press Hopewell Area School District after mice, mold found inside walls of elementary school
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Last month, Hopewell Area Elementary School in Beaver County announced they were going virtual after more than 100 kids were out sick. Then, parents said an unpleasant odor and a rodent infestation was making kids sick after work was being done to open a wall at the school.
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
Doctors offer insight on new COVID-19 variant XBB after cases reported in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — It’s no surprise to AHN Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Brian Lamb, that there’s a new COVID-19 variant making it’s way around the country — just like we’ve seen in the past. The new variant is called XBB, or “Kraken,” and it’s an...
butlerradio.com
Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park
Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant Week will commence without two culinary giants
Michael Passalacqua is a longtime Washington County restaurateur who is plugged into the dining scene throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Owners and operators there are a closely knit fraternity, and Passalacqua is well aware that Pittsburgh Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 9, without two culinary giants — one he knew well, the other through his large local reputation.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg
The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2023: Central Catholic knocks off New Castle; Moon stops Chartiers Valley
Debaba Tshiebwe scored 18 points and Tommy Kristian added 17 to lead Central Catholic to a 56-45 win in Section 1-6A boys basketball Tuesday night, handing New Castle its first loss of the season. Central Catholic (5-5, 2-1) took control with a 19-8 run in the second quarter. Jonathan Anderson...
nextpittsburgh.com
We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning
Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
Multiple Reports-Pitt running back enters the transfer portal
Rodney Hammond, Jr already coming back with a big-time transfer adding as well, tailback Vincent Davis is transferring per multiple reports
