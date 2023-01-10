ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Don’t lose yourself: a warning from a divorced physician

I was going through drawers, finishing unpacking as best I could, when I stumbled upon one of those moments that feels like a puzzle piece sliding into place. I recently divorced, moved across the country, took a leave of absence from work, and changed my job. It’s been tumultuous, but grounding. I’m back in my home state, near good friends and family, and in therapy. I’m sleeping 8 hours a day consistently and exercising. I’ve also changed my diet. I’m trying so very hard to do all the healing things.
The power of communication in palliative care: How words can heal and instill hope

Effective communication has the potential to promote understanding, safety, and connection. It is the foundation of high-quality health care. Our use of language to heal is important in all facets of medicine, but words may be even more powerful when patients face a terminal diagnosis. When medications and life-saving interventions are less of a priority, language can instill hope and honor the human behind the illness. As such, I believe all physicians can learn effective communication principles from palliative care physicians, who rely on language to help patients traverse one of the most intimidating yet inevitable events in life: death.
A physician shows incredible strength and resilience in an emotional moment [PODCAST]

Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we follow Houda Bouhmam, a radiology resident, as she struggles to deliver the devastating news to a patient that there is no cure for their disease. Despite the emotional toll it takes on her, Houda perseveres and shares the difficult news, shining a light on the strength and resilience of health care workers. Tune in to hear Houda’s powerful story.

