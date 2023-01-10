Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
Don’t lose yourself: a warning from a divorced physician
I was going through drawers, finishing unpacking as best I could, when I stumbled upon one of those moments that feels like a puzzle piece sliding into place. I recently divorced, moved across the country, took a leave of absence from work, and changed my job. It’s been tumultuous, but grounding. I’m back in my home state, near good friends and family, and in therapy. I’m sleeping 8 hours a day consistently and exercising. I’ve also changed my diet. I’m trying so very hard to do all the healing things.
The power of communication in palliative care: How words can heal and instill hope
Effective communication has the potential to promote understanding, safety, and connection. It is the foundation of high-quality health care. Our use of language to heal is important in all facets of medicine, but words may be even more powerful when patients face a terminal diagnosis. When medications and life-saving interventions are less of a priority, language can instill hope and honor the human behind the illness. As such, I believe all physicians can learn effective communication principles from palliative care physicians, who rely on language to help patients traverse one of the most intimidating yet inevitable events in life: death.
A physician shows incredible strength and resilience in an emotional moment [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we follow Houda Bouhmam, a radiology resident, as she struggles to deliver the devastating news to a patient that there is no cure for their disease. Despite the emotional toll it takes on her, Houda perseveres and shares the difficult news, shining a light on the strength and resilience of health care workers. Tune in to hear Houda’s powerful story.
