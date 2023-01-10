Read full article on original website
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming
The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
Donovan Mitchell Gives The Honest Truth About His Time With The Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on his Utah tenure.
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell’s Latest Award Proves The Cavs Are A Prime-Time Team
For the first time since the 2017-18 season, LeBron James‘ last one with them, the Cleveland Cavaliers are fully relevant. They not only have a young and ascendent core that includes Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but they are led by a player in Donovan Mitchell who is, at worst, a borderline superstar.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Donovan Mitchell’s Utah return spoiled by Jazz, as Cleveland Cavaliers cough up late lead, lose 116-114
SALT LAKE CITY -- The night was supposed to be about Donovan Mitchell. Someone forgot to tell the Utah Jazz. In Mitchell’s first game in Utah following a landscape-shifting September trade that marked new eras for the Jazz and Cavaliers and ended Mitchell’s five-year Jazz career, Utah rallied late in the fourth quarter to stun the Cavs, 116-114. It’s Cleveland’s second loss on this road trip.
Where did Utah land in the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings of the season?
The Utes, who won their second straight second Pac-12 championship and played again in the Rose Bowl, ended the year ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press final Top 25 poll.
3 Players The Utah Jazz Could Trade This Season
The likes of Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley might find a new home by the time the season ends.
Donovan Mitchell returns to Salt Lake City as a Cav
The Cavs take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City tonight in a homecoming game for Donovan Mitchell, who spent his first five NBA seasons there. Catch up quick: Cleveland sent Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, rookie Ochai Agbaji and three first-round picks to Utah for Mitchell in a blockbuster summer trade.
Yardbarker
Video: Donovan Mitchell Gets Standing Ovation In Return To Utah
Donovan Mitchell might not have done enough to be remembered as a Utah Jazz legend, but the fans are surely treating him like that. Mitchell spent 5 years with the Jazz and worked tirelessly to qualify for the playoffs every season, even though the team never progressed to the NBA Finals.
FOX Sports
Cavs' Rubio to return after missing year with knee injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ricky Rubio is ready to resume his interrupted run with the Cavaliers. More than a year after tearing a knee ligament and underdoing surgery, Rubio is expected to make his season debut Thursday night when Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers. The 32-year-old Rubio had a...
NBA
"A Typical Jazz Night" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Cleveland
It’s rare, but Tuesday night might’ve been the best of both worlds for the Utah Jazz. Not only did they honor former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell in his return to Vivint Arena — and he put on a show — the Jazz were able to overcome their late-game struggles and pick up the 116-114 win in dramatic fashion.
FOX Sports
Jazz take on the Magic in non-conference action
Orlando Magic (16-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-23, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action. The Jazz have gone 13-7 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
Sporting News
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell receives warm welcome from Jazz fans in first appearance in Utah since trade
Donovan Mitchell has become a fan favorite in Cleveland since joining the Cavaliers, but he still holds a special place in the hearts of Utah fans. Playing his first game in Utah since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers four months ago, Mitchell received a warm welcome back to Salt Lake City Tuesday night receiving a standing ovation from the Vivint Arena crowd before tip-off.
