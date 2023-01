TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M women's basketball team scored 33 points off of turnovers, but fell 71-68 to the UAPB Lady Lions at home Saturday. The Rattlers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC) had two players score in double figures in the Southwestern Athletic Conference game, led by Dylan Horton, who had 21 points and two steals. Mide Oriyomi tacked on 19 points, five steals and two blocks from the bench and Ivet Subirats added nine points, six assists and five steals.

