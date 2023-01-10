ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

fox44news.com

CertainTeed Manufacturing and Distribution Facility announced for Bryan

AUSTIN / BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that CertainTeed LLC will construct a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint Gobain, and produces exterior and interior building products. The Office of the Governor says this project is expected to create 130 new jobs and approximately $140 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 has been extended to CertainTeed, and the company has also been offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.
BRYAN, TX
247Sports

CBS Sports says Texas A&M is a worst-to-first contender for 2023

Texas A&M fans examined TCU's run to the 2022 national title game in a couple of different ways, one during the season and another both during and immediately after the season. The Aggies began the year ranked in the top ten but an upset loss early to Appalachian State as well as a six game losing streak doomed them to a losing record and no bowl game. In the meantime, the Horned Frogs were climbing the charts of the college football world, playing in the Big 12 title game and eventually for the national championship.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan native takes acting school to the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Two killed on Hwy. 90

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear...
BUDA, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Rockdale resident claims $1 million lottery prize

ROCKDALE, Texas - No big winners in last night's Mega Millions drawing, but a Rockdale resident claimed the top prize in the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Arvin's Liquor on E. Cameron Avenue in Rockdale. This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1...
ROCKDALE, TX
KWTX

fox44news.com

Arrests made in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

KBTX.com

Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday

MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva. Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Watch for red flags, avoid contractor scams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recent KBTX reports have warned about contractors scamming customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished projects. The experts at Schulte Roofing say by recognizing tell-tale warning signs, you can avoid scams like these. “They’ll come up with different ways to get people to...
BRYAN, TX

