Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Malik Franklin, A 9 Year Old Boy With Big Ideas And An Even Bigger HeartSouth Suburban NewsCalumet City, IL
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Related
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health, Geminus to host car seat safety clinics
Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host two free car seat safety clinics in Valparaiso. The events will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Valparaiso Fire Department Station No. 2, 2605 Cumberland Drive in Valparaiso.
nwi.life
Hobart fire chief thanks St. Mary Medical Center on two-year anniversary of COVID fight
The cursor on Randy Smith’s computer screen blinked among the sentences in an open Word document. “I’m working on a document today, and if I don’t keep that up in front of me, I’ll forget,” he explained. The brain fog and memory loss are remnants...
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
nwi.life
Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders
If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect
A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect– being too drunk to care for her kids. Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for December murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man 10 days before Christmas on the city’s east side. Antonio Johnson, of Gary, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 37-year-old Melvin Hall Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Dec....
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Police Drug Confrontation
(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a drug related encounter by police in a La Porte neighborhood. Aaron Harrington, 23, was allegedly found with a small amount of methamphetamine and two syringes. Officers late in the afternoon on January 3 were called to the area of...
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
Fatal shooting of couple inside South Loop condo ruled murder-suicide
Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head.
nwi.life
Boys & Girls Clubs’ fine arts and nutrition programs help develop quality life skills from an early age
To help kids get a jump start on life skills early, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is offering its members to participate in its fine arts and nutrition programs. From learning how to sew to knowing how to eat healthy, these programs consist of unique projects aimed at teaching kids quality skills guaranteed to benefit them both now and as adults.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
abovethelaw.com
‘But My Dead Husband’s Black’ Not An Excuse To Drop The N-Word In Court
Chicago attorney Donna Makowski has joined the long line of folks in the legal system who can’t figure out the intricacies of online court appearances. But in Makowski’s case rather than a cute cat filter, observers were treated to obscenities and racial slurs. Delightful. Last week, during a...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in South Loop, alderman says
CHICAGO - Two people found dead inside a South Loop residence Monday have been identified. Leticia Zaragoza, 45, and Joseph P. Fry, 36, were discovered in their home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot...
'Enough is enough': Chicago area doctors call for Illinois lawmakers to pass assault weapons ban
Doctors in Chicago are pushing for the ban on assault weapons.
City cuts down noose, tree limbs after Southwest Side homeowner refused to do so
Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) had a noose removed Monday afternoon from a home on South Artesian Avenue in Gage Park, a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Coleman said she received a complaint Saturday evening.
Comments / 0