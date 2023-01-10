ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Franciscan Health, Geminus to host car seat safety clinics

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host two free car seat safety clinics in Valparaiso. The events will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Valparaiso Fire Department Station No. 2, 2605 Cumberland Drive in Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders

If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
LA PORTE, IN
WGN TV

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
GARY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for December murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man 10 days before Christmas on the city’s east side. Antonio Johnson, of Gary, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 37-year-old Melvin Hall Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Dec....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Police Drug Confrontation

(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a drug related encounter by police in a La Porte neighborhood. Aaron Harrington, 23, was allegedly found with a small amount of methamphetamine and two syringes. Officers late in the afternoon on January 3 were called to the area of...
LA PORTE, IN
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in South Loop, alderman says

CHICAGO - Two people found dead inside a South Loop residence Monday have been identified. Leticia Zaragoza, 45, and Joseph P. Fry, 36, were discovered in their home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL

