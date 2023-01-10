ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

nwi.life

General Insurance Services’ Matt Weber makes a difference in the community

General Insurance Services (GIS) Strategic Account Executive Matt Weber believes in getting involved in and giving back to his community wherever he lives and works. Originally from Fort Wayne, he met his wife Lindsey while studying at Purdue University. Through their long-distance relationship, he got to experience the natural beauty where his wife was born and raised in Northern Indiana.
TRAIL CREEK, IN
nwi.life

Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders

If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Kora Running for Michigan City Council

(Michigan City, IN) - Recent County Commissioner and local Democratic Party Chair Dr. Vidya Kora is running for Michigan City Council. Kora announced his intentions on Wednesday. In a statement, Kora indicated that he hopes to translate success as a County Commissioner into progress for Michigan City. Kora pointed to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Memorial Opera House Foundation donates to Porter County Animal Shelter

On October 29, 2022 Memorial Opera House Foundation presented its first inaugural Halloween fundraising gala, Phantoms of the Opera House, which was held at the Porter County Expo Center in Valparaiso. Although the event was primarily a fundraiser for the Foundation, a portion of the proceeds were awarded to the Porter County Animal Shelter on January 10, 2023 as part of the Foundation’s mission to give back to the community and support a worthy cause.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
panoramanow.com

The Annual Garden Show – Porter County Expo Center

The 17th Annual Garden Show is to be held on Saturday January 21st, 2023, at the Porter County Expo Center, in Valparaiso Indiana from 8am – 4pm. Admission is $10, tickets purchased at the door only, kids under 12 free. Included with admission are free tickets for the enormous seed & bulb exchange, or bring your own seeds & bulbs to exchange.
The Crusader Newspaper

Melton’s Reaction to Gary Public Safety Press Conference

First, I give my sincere thanks to Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb for providing support to the Gary Police Department since April 2022. I want to congratulate Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams on his appointment as Interim Chief of Police. I believe he has a love and commitment for the City of Gary. I also believe that he has the knowledge and ability that the department needs at this moment to help stabilize the Gary Police Department after several years of the current administration’s failure to provide consistent and stable leadership.
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo riverfront district proposal withdrawn from consideration

A measure that would let the city of Valparaiso issue more liquor licenses remains on hold. The city council Monday withdrew a proposed ordinance to establish a riverfront district, after the project that wanted the liquor license withdrew its request. But City Attorney Patrick Lyp said city officials plan to...
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for firearm offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind - A South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Prosecutor's Office. Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by two...
SOUTH BEND, IN
regionnewssource.org

Gary Man Sentenced For Firearm Offense

Daiquan McClinton, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson, Wednesday. McClinton was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised...
GARY, IN

