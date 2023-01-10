Read full article on original website
nwi.life
General Insurance Services’ Matt Weber makes a difference in the community
General Insurance Services (GIS) Strategic Account Executive Matt Weber believes in getting involved in and giving back to his community wherever he lives and works. Originally from Fort Wayne, he met his wife Lindsey while studying at Purdue University. Through their long-distance relationship, he got to experience the natural beauty where his wife was born and raised in Northern Indiana.
Community Healthcare System and Aetna reach contract agreement
Community Healthcare System and Aetna have agreed on an amendment that will avoid the coverage termination scheduled for Jan. 15, 2023. As a result, there will be no disruption of services for patients with Aetna insurance who seek care with Community Healthcare System. The new amendment extends the existing agreement...
nwi.life
Hobart fire chief thanks St. Mary Medical Center on two-year anniversary of COVID fight
The cursor on Randy Smith’s computer screen blinked among the sentences in an open Word document. “I’m working on a document today, and if I don’t keep that up in front of me, I’ll forget,” he explained. The brain fog and memory loss are remnants...
nwi.life
Boys & Girls Clubs’ fine arts and nutrition programs help develop quality life skills from an early age
To help kids get a jump start on life skills early, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is offering its members to participate in its fine arts and nutrition programs. From learning how to sew to knowing how to eat healthy, these programs consist of unique projects aimed at teaching kids quality skills guaranteed to benefit them both now and as adults.
abc57.com
President of Indiana Black Expo Elkhart chapter receives award from governor
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind -- Robert Taylor, President of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, received the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer award at the Indiana State House on Thursday. The award was presented to Taylor by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Civil Rights...
nwi.life
Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders
If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
hometownnewsnow.com
Kora Running for Michigan City Council
(Michigan City, IN) - Recent County Commissioner and local Democratic Party Chair Dr. Vidya Kora is running for Michigan City Council. Kora announced his intentions on Wednesday. In a statement, Kora indicated that he hopes to translate success as a County Commissioner into progress for Michigan City. Kora pointed to...
WNDU
Parents raise concern as South Bend Empowerment Zone enforces uniform requirement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In October, the South Bend Empowerment Zone announced a “Quarter 2 Reset,” introducing new policies like clear backpacks and school uniforms. Parents were in favor of the policies and still are but have raised concerns over the cost and timing of it all.
Taylor Floor Covering acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
nwi.life
Memorial Opera House Foundation donates to Porter County Animal Shelter
On October 29, 2022 Memorial Opera House Foundation presented its first inaugural Halloween fundraising gala, Phantoms of the Opera House, which was held at the Porter County Expo Center in Valparaiso. Although the event was primarily a fundraiser for the Foundation, a portion of the proceeds were awarded to the Porter County Animal Shelter on January 10, 2023 as part of the Foundation’s mission to give back to the community and support a worthy cause.
panoramanow.com
The Annual Garden Show – Porter County Expo Center
The 17th Annual Garden Show is to be held on Saturday January 21st, 2023, at the Porter County Expo Center, in Valparaiso Indiana from 8am – 4pm. Admission is $10, tickets purchased at the door only, kids under 12 free. Included with admission are free tickets for the enormous seed & bulb exchange, or bring your own seeds & bulbs to exchange.
WNDU
Introducing the new SBCSC Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details out of Tuesday night’s South Bend Community School Corporation Board Meeting. They’re adding a new member of their staff in an effort to bolster security measures at their buildings. 16 News Now introduces us to their new Security and Emergency Preparedness Director.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Melton’s Reaction to Gary Public Safety Press Conference
First, I give my sincere thanks to Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb for providing support to the Gary Police Department since April 2022. I want to congratulate Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams on his appointment as Interim Chief of Police. I believe he has a love and commitment for the City of Gary. I also believe that he has the knowledge and ability that the department needs at this moment to help stabilize the Gary Police Department after several years of the current administration’s failure to provide consistent and stable leadership.
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo riverfront district proposal withdrawn from consideration
A measure that would let the city of Valparaiso issue more liquor licenses remains on hold. The city council Monday withdrew a proposed ordinance to establish a riverfront district, after the project that wanted the liquor license withdrew its request. But City Attorney Patrick Lyp said city officials plan to...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for firearm offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind - A South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Prosecutor's Office. Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by two...
regionnewssource.org
Gary Man Sentenced For Firearm Offense
Daiquan McClinton, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson, Wednesday. McClinton was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised...
WNDU
Former LaPorte County official arrested again for breaking into home
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former official in LaPorte County is facing legal trouble once more after police say he broke into a home in rural LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is charged with residential entry and malicious mischief. Deputies were called around 11:30...
