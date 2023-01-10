ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
auburn.edu

Biggio Center faculty fellows to hold teaching and learning workshops

Throughout the spring 2023 semester, the Faculty Fellows of the Biggio Center will host a series of teaching and learning workshops centered around a various themes. More information can be found below, on the center's website, or by contacting the Biggio Center. Building Diversity, Equity and Inclusion into your Teaching:...
AUBURN, AL
auburn.edu

Auburn Africana Studies director honors John Lewis family with poem

Auburn University Africana Studies Program Director Ernest Gibson received a special honor from the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute in December when he was presented with a framed poem the institute commissioned in celebration of a historical marker that was dedicated on the family’s land in Troy, Alabama. John...
AUBURN, AL
auburn.edu

Auburn University interdisciplinary team committed to reversing STEM teacher shortage in Alabama through UTeach program

Professors from Auburn University’s College of Education and College of Sciences and Mathematics are joining forces to help reverse a glaring shortage of K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, teachers throughout the state of Alabama. An interdisciplinary team from the College of Sciences and Mathematics, or COSAM,...
AUBURN, AL
auburn.edu

Tough on crime: Mark Winne ’13 combines education, investigation at WSB-TV

For almost 40 years, Mark Winne has broken some of Georgia’s biggest stories as an investigative reporter for WSB-TV in Atlanta. But his own story, one that spans decades of crime, corruption and charity, started at Auburn. Winne covers crime across Georgia, holding the powerful accountable as one of...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy