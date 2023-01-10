Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Between A Rock And A Spider-Place: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #2
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ beautifully threads the needle of creating a very classic Spider-Man-type situation but in a modern way befitting the young biracial Spider-Man of Brooklyn and the issues he has to face. Miles deserves every bit of the same spotlight, maybe even more, that Peter has enjoyed for decades and this series catapults him back to his rightful place in the Marvel Universe.
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We had some great interviews this week from Liam Sharp on The ICE-Cast Live…. … to the writers of TCM Underground from Rachel Bellwoar. Rachel also interviewed writer Amy Chu, and artist Soo Lee about their new graphic novel, Carmilla: The First Vampire (here). Frank Martin’s TV Reviews prove essential...
comicon.com
First Look: Thousands Of Souls On The Line In ‘Exorcists Never Die’ #1
Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world’s two premier combat exorcists. The only problem? After a nuclear breakup years ago, they can’t stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom or die trying.
comicon.com
First Look: Shocking Revelations In ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #104
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #104. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artists Simona Di Gianfelice and Kath Lobo, colorists Raúl Angulo and Fabi Marques, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Readers...
comicon.com
Preview: ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10 Kicks Off A Creepy New Story Arc
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, out next Wednesday from writer Tate Brombal, artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. The next chapter of Jace Boucher’s story! No longer the monster hunter he once was and unaware of Aaron’s fate, Jace’s new...
comicon.com
There’s No Escaping The Childminder In ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #3 Preview
“Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney’s never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!”
comicon.com
‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond’ English Speaking Territories And Mexico Theatrical Release Dates
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond will be receiving a theatrical release in English speaking territories along with Mexico. Recently, Crunchyroll revealed the dates for the popular fantasy adventure. January 19 in Australia. January 20 in the United States and Canada. January 26 in...
comicon.com
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Releases
CHAOS ON BESTINE VI! T’onga and her team of bounty hunters find themselves in the crosshairs of an old ally! But how will Valance react to learning the dark secret that has been kept from him? Can any of them survive the full might of a vindictive Empire?. Star...
comicon.com
Sneak Peek At ‘Nemesis Reloaded’ #2 And Word On A Sequel
It’s Friday, and that means another Mark Millar newsletter has dropped. And in his latest missive we get a first look at Nemesis: Reloaded #2 by artist Jorge Jiménez. Plus, early word from Millar that the first issue (reviewed here by yours truly) has sold out. Oh, and he casually drops the title of the sequel he’s begun work on too. That would be Nemesis: Triumphant. So, that doesn’t sound good for any do-gooders in the Millarverse who may be considering taking on this baddest of badasses. But, great news for Nemesis fans, like my good self.
comicon.com
You Decide The Summoner’s Choice Champion For ‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ Character In
DEATHLOK – A computer-augmented mind with an enhanced body to match. MARROW – She has accelerated healing and the ability to weaponize her own bones. BULLSEYE – The deadly marksman who never misses. ECHO – A fierce fighter with photographic reflexes. THE WHITE TIGER – A...
comicon.com
Review Round Up: Catching Up On All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
Once more we bring you the varied selection of titles reviewed this week by our dedicated team of Scott Redmond, Tony Thornley, Tom Smithyman, Benjamin Hall and myself. Scott Redmond heads up this week’s round up with the following reviews:. Mary Jane & Black Cat #2 (Marvel) Scarlet Witch...
comicon.com
Dark Powers, Dark Future – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Assault On Krypton’ #1
Artist: Skylar Patridge, Scott Godlewski, Marguerite Sauvage. “With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth’s protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we’ll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer’s visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she’s undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again?”
comicon.com
Bane Gets Ready To Rumble In ‘Batman: One Bad Day – Bane’ #1 Preview
“A PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE DESTROYED BY VENOM!. Bane broke the Bat–he’s one of the only villains to ever truly vanquish the Dark Knight–but is that all he’s ever accomplished? Decades from now, Bane is a washed-up wrestler reliving his glory days in the ring, defeating someone dressed like Batman every day. But when he discovers that there’s a new source of Venom in the world, he’ll do everything he can to shut down the facility it’s coming from for good and make sure that no one takes the poison that ruined his life. An epic saga set throughout Bane’s life, expanding on the hopes, dreams, regrets, and failures of one of DC’s most legendary villains, brought to you by the iconic creative team of Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, The Flash) and Howard Porter (The Flash, Justice League).”
comicon.com
The Full Destructive Potential Of Storm’s Omega-Level Powers In New Solo Series
This May, Storm will headline a brand-new solo series that spotlights why she’s one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. A thrilling five-issue limited series, Storm will be written by Ann Nocenti, known for her run on Daredevil and her career as a X-Men editor. In...
