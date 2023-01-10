Read full article on original website
Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
K-State preseason All-Big 12 linebacker returning for senior season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State senior linebacker Daniel “Deuce” Green is returning for his senior season. Green announced his decision on his Twitter Saturday. He says he made the decision “after a senior season plagued by injury and not being 100% for most of the year.” Green was a preseason All-Big 12 selection before the […]
KU Sports
KU basketball notebook: 125-year reunion, big Kansas win make for special day at Allen Fieldhouse
Former players and coaches returning to Allen Fieldhouse for game day is certainly nothing new. But having so many of them in the same building at the same time is always a treat, and that was the scene on Saturday for No. 2 Kansas’ intense, 62-60 win over No. 14 Iowa State.
Fired Up: The reasons why Jerome Tang's staff has quickly elevated Kansas State basketball
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked how it was possible that Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang, and his coaches, have the Wildcats off to a blazing start (15-1 overall, and 4-0 in the Big 12). Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Saturday events at Lyon County Fairgrounds to honor rodeo world champion Jess Pope, Miss Rodeo Kansas Jessica Klumpe
The Lyon County Fairgrounds will be the site of a rodeo celebration Saturday evening. The Bowyer Community Building will be the site for a celebration involving Wrangler National Finals Rodeo world champion Jess Pope of Waverly, while the Anderson Building will see Jessica Klumpe of Olpe be crowned as Miss Rodeo Kansas 2023.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
WIBW
Gyroville closing in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting
Three new members of Kansas Board of Education make presence felt at their first meeting on COVID-19 funding, nutrition programs and hiring an attorney. The post Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
1350kman.com
In Focus 1/13/23: Ascension Via Christi, UFM Community Learning Center, Flint Hills Christian School
Segment 1 — 00:00 — Ascension Via Christi President and CEO Bob Copple joined us to highlight a number of things looking ahead to 2023, including when to go to your primary care provider and seek care at the emergency room.U.S. News & World Report also recently recognized the hospital’s maternity ward for excellence.
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Topeka’s Evel Knievel Museum is one jump away from moving to Las Vegas
Topeka has many attractions and treasures to enjoy for locals and tourists alike, but one popular destination is one step closer to leaving the capital city.
Why is the city charging for recycling?
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
WIBW
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
1350kman.com
Annual summary shows Fort Riley’s economic impact topped $1.88 billion in 2022
Fort Riley officials have released their annual economic impact summary, which measures the installation’s estimated economic footprint on the Central Flint Hills region, including the Manhattan and Junction City area. Officials in a Thursday release said the financial impact for fiscal year 2022 rose to $1.88 billion, topping $1.8...
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
