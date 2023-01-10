Read full article on original website
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Preview: ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10 Kicks Off A Creepy New Story Arc
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, out next Wednesday from writer Tate Brombal, artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. The next chapter of Jace Boucher’s story! No longer the monster hunter he once was and unaware of Aaron’s fate, Jace’s new...
Sneak Peek At ‘Nemesis Reloaded’ #2 And Word On A Sequel
It’s Friday, and that means another Mark Millar newsletter has dropped. And in his latest missive we get a first look at Nemesis: Reloaded #2 by artist Jorge Jiménez. Plus, early word from Millar that the first issue (reviewed here by yours truly) has sold out. Oh, and he casually drops the title of the sequel he’s begun work on too. That would be Nemesis: Triumphant. So, that doesn’t sound good for any do-gooders in the Millarverse who may be considering taking on this baddest of badasses. But, great news for Nemesis fans, like my good self.
Preview: The King Of Fairies Prepares For War In ‘Dahlia In The Dark’ #2
Unable to hide from the law for long, Donny is forced to confront the police while being unknowingly pursued by a federal agent. All of this while Donny’s partner in crime grows suspicious that he’s hiding something from her. Meanwhile, the outlaw king of the fairies grows impatient and begins his preparations for war.
Freedom Comes At A Price: Previewing ‘Absolution’ Vol. 1 By Peter Milligan And Mike Deodato, Jr.
Nina Ryan is a hired killer who’s only chance for redemption is one month on the run, live-streamed for the world to see. Freedom is the prize, failure sets off the bombs implanted in her brain. Absolution Vol. 1 is out Wednesday January 18th from AWA Upshot. 2.
There’s No Escaping The Childminder In ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #3 Preview
“Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney’s never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!”
The Day Of Judgement Is Here For Thunder Boy – Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #11
“The saga of Boy Thunder crashes to a close as Batman, Superman, and the Titans frantically attempt to save their wayward ward! The choices the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel make in this moment will affect the future as we know it, as the secret identity of this über-powerful last son–that of someone DC fans have known for decades–is at last revealed!”
Preview: Otherworldly Chaos In ‘Groo– Gods Against Groo’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Groo: Gods Against Groo #2, dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Sergio Aragonés, co-writer Mark Evanier, letterer Stan Sakai, and colorist Carrie Strachan. When a Groo-like deity arises in the heavens, scores of both well-known and obscure gods come together to end...
Hitchin’ A Ride: Previewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #3
“Meet the Gertlins! Gert’s latest trip to Fairyland is as messy, complicated, and disturbing as ever. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
Preview: Lifelong Friendship Put To The Test In ‘Paper Planes’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Paper Planes TPB, scheduled for release in May from writer Jennie Wood, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers. Leighton Worthington and Dylan Render have always been inseparable, but when they’re both shipped off to a summer camp for troubled youth in the aftermath of a tragic event, their lifelong friendship is put to the test. Neither ‘chose’ to be there, but they’ll need a positive evaluation from the camp to avoid being sent away, so they can continue attending high school with their friends.
Irrelevant: A Hollywood Tragicom review – broad-brush contender story misses its mark
“Vivien fucking Leigh,” fumes Millie Grable as she marches into her Hollywood Boulevard office to escape that actor’s induction into the Walk of Fame across the road. She has reason to be angry. As a powerful agent to the stars – the gallery of headshots that line her office pays testimony to their A-list calibre – what she really wanted to do with her life was to be an actor. She got near the dream too, excelling at Rada alongside Leigh, although she tells us ruefully that “I was the pretty one, the talented one.”
Previewing ‘Nightwing’ #100 Anniversary Issue
Artists: Bruno Redondo and Scott McDaniel, Rick Leonardi, Eddy Barrows, Javier Fernandez, Mikel Janin. Inks: Karl Story, Eber Ferreira, Caio Filipe, Joe Prado, Rick Leonardi. “Come join us with big smiles and even bigger celebrations as Nightwing hits its milestone issue #100!. Cheer how far we’ve come by looking through...
Titan Comics Announces ‘The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse’ Vol. 1
Titan Comics have announced The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse Vol. 1, “a centuries spanning epic, collected in a brand-new hardcover collection!”. With reality under threat from the criminal mastermind, Silverskin, it is up to heroes from across Moorcock’s sprawling multiverse to maintain balance. Written by Michael Moorcock with...
First Look: Shocking Revelations In ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #104
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #104. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artists Simona Di Gianfelice and Kath Lobo, colorists Raúl Angulo and Fabi Marques, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Readers...
When 'The Chosen' Jesus met giant serpent Satan: Jonathan Roumie dishes on 16-foot python co-star
Jonathan Roumie's Jesus has a slithering costar in Sunday's "The Chosen" episode - a 16-foot python named Penelope. "We all gasped when we saw her."
Review: ‘All Against All’ #2 Explores The Survival Of The Fittest
Last month, we were introduced to a violent future after Earth’s destruction. Now we get to see what the last human is like in such a future. Alex Paknadel, Caspar Wijngaard, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Ian Chalgren introduce us to Helpless, the last human. The Operators’ military have taken control...
Preview: Romance Blooms In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien: The Book Of Love #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?
New To You Comics #126: Indulge Peculiar Tastes With ‘Eat The Rich’
Everyone has different tastes in comics, especially with such a rich variety of options. Here in New To You Comics we, Scott and Tony, dive into just what the title says, exploring comics that are new to you and often ourselves. It’s a good thing that taste was mentioned here because that’s the sense that is most important to our choice of reading this week.
Creator Confessions: Utilizing Creator Bundles
Sometimes the best resources inside a creative community are the other creators in the same situation. It’s hard doing it all by yourself, which is why it helps to know there are others who are also out there trying to succeed. This assistance can come in many different forms, but one of the simplest is utilizing the bundle — teaming up with other creators to create a more enticing offer or product beyond just what you are able to offer by yourself.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We had some great interviews this week from Liam Sharp on The ICE-Cast Live…. … to the writers of TCM Underground from Rachel Bellwoar. Rachel also interviewed writer Amy Chu, and artist Soo Lee about their new graphic novel, Carmilla: The First Vampire (here). Frank Martin’s TV Reviews prove essential...
