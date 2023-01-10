Read full article on original website
Conn. essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting in February
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to $1,000 in bonuses to private sector...
Photo of the Week: Calif. crew clears roadways, storm drains
OAKLAND, Calif. —Oakland crews were among the many that have responded to storm-related calls in California this week. The firefighters were clearing away road hazards and working on storm drains.
Retired firefighter wins $50,000 Maryland Pick 5 prize for third time
ACCOKEEK, Md. — A retired firefighter who lives in Prince George’s County won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize in the Nov. 19 drawing after claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in the fall, the Maryland Lottery announced this week. “I just couldn't believe it,” said the winner, who...
