villages-news.com
Louise Ann Behrendt Kelly
Louise Ann Behrendt Kelly was born on February 19, 1947, the youngest child of Herman Carl Behrendt and Augustine Margaret Moreau; died in Lady Lake, FL on January 11, 2023. She attended public schools in Monessen, Pennsylvania, and then graduated with a BA degree from California University of Pennsylvania. Following her graduation, she moved to Michigan, where she was an elementary school teacher at Edison Elementary School in the Fraser Public School District for 32 years. She was married to Larry Michael Kelly, who predeceased her in 1995. In 2011, she moved to The Villages, Florida, where she resided until her death.
villages-news.com
Thomas A. Dorgan Jr.
Thomas A. Dorgan, Jr., beloved husband, father, and friend, passed peacefully at his home in The Villages, FL on January 7, 2023, from pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born in Providence, RI, grew up in Warwick, raised his family in Scituate, and moved to The Villages, FL in 2004. In addition to his wife Anna and her two children Kimberly and Everett Dawkins, and Bethany and John Azevedo, he is survived by his children Stephanie (David), Mary Beth, and TJ, and their mother Anne Marie. He is also survived by his siblings Anne Marie Omweg, Kevin and Sandy Dorgan, Regina and Omer Bharoocha, Virginia and James Brosnan, and Monica and Kevin Madigan. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas A. Dorgan and Ann D. Dorgan, and his sister Maureen Dorgan. Tom and Anna have nine beloved grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
villages-news.com
Sharon Lee Young
Sharon Lee Young (Howery), age 76, of The Villages, Florida passed suddenly on January 9, 2023. Born August 30, 1946 in Shelbyville, Indiana to the late Carl M Howery and Helen Jean Howery (Whittington). She married Robert Wayne Young on September 2, 1962 and they just celebrated 60 years of a wonderful life together.
villages-news.com
Mario Joseph Ragusa
It is with deep sadness and disbelief, we announce the sudden passing of Mario Joseph Ragusa on January 6, 2023 at his winter home in The Villages, Florida. He was 75 years old. Born in Grammichele, Sicily, July 6th 1947, to the late Marion and Joseph Ragusa, he later immigrated...
villages-news.com
Vilma D. Baragona
Vilma D. Baragona, 88 of the Villages, FL passed peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband Dominic on January 9th. She was preceded in death by sisters Lillian Oliver, June Davis and sons Christopher and Rocky. Loved deeply by her family, Vilma was survived by husband Dominic, 5 children Tony, John, David, Pamela, Susan, sister Elsie, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
villages-news.com
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages
A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
villages-news.com
More than 700 runners brave cold in Running of the Squares 5K
A returning competitor and a brand-new participant raced to the finish line Saturday morning at the Lake Sumter Landing edition of the Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages. A total of 721 runners stood poised at the starting line of the race at 8 a.m. Among those braving...
villages-news.com
Local church invites residents to join in watching ‘Driving While Black’
A local church is inviting area residents to join in watching the award-winning documentary “Driving While Black.”. The documentary produced for PBS in 2020 by Eric Burns, brother of Ken Burns, will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the United Church of Christ in The Villages.
villages-news.com
District offices in The Villages will be closed in honor of MLK holiday
The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.
villages-news.com
The Villages releases information about trash pickup over MLK holiday
The Villages District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
villages-news.com
Battling brothers from New York arrested after brawl in Wildwood
Two battling brothers from New York were arrested after a brawl in Wildwood. Edward Ernest Marasco Jr., 21, and Coby Kane Marasco, 19, were each arrested on battery charges Thursday night by Sumter County sherff’s deputies. Coby Marasco was “sweaty and only wearing sweatpants” when deputies arrived on the...
She wanted to immigrate to the U.S. to live with her daughter. She came to bury her instead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Karen Rolle thought one of her children was joking when she found out her daughter was dead. “I didn’t believe it at the time,” she recalled, staring off into space. “I said to my girl, ‘Do not play with me.’”
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
click orlando
Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
villages-news.com
Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square
I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
wmfe.org
West Ocala community center opens where a charcoal plant once spewed soot over African American homes
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
villages-news.com
Three suspects held in shooting outside Village of Marsh Bend
Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting which occurred in Adamsville, not far from the Village of Marsh Bend. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called in the wee hours Saturday to a dead end on County Road 510 where a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a hospital in Ocala where he was in stable condition.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot
Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
