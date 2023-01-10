Thomas A. Dorgan, Jr., beloved husband, father, and friend, passed peacefully at his home in The Villages, FL on January 7, 2023, from pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born in Providence, RI, grew up in Warwick, raised his family in Scituate, and moved to The Villages, FL in 2004. In addition to his wife Anna and her two children Kimberly and Everett Dawkins, and Bethany and John Azevedo, he is survived by his children Stephanie (David), Mary Beth, and TJ, and their mother Anne Marie. He is also survived by his siblings Anne Marie Omweg, Kevin and Sandy Dorgan, Regina and Omer Bharoocha, Virginia and James Brosnan, and Monica and Kevin Madigan. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas A. Dorgan and Ann D. Dorgan, and his sister Maureen Dorgan. Tom and Anna have nine beloved grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO