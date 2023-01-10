Read full article on original website
kttn.com
One of two teenagers injured in crash north of Trenton
One of two teen boys from Trenton sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, January 13th. The 15-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No injuries were reported for the 16-year-old driver.
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 10 in Ray County
The Highway Patrol reports three Polo residents sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan in Ray County on Friday afternoon, January 13. The driver of a minivan, 63-year-old Stephen Mynatt, and one of his passengers, 60-year-old Christina Mynatt, were taken by a private vehicle to Excelsior Springs Hospital. The other passenger was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken by ambulance to Excelsior Springs Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Garrett Owings of Liberty.
KCTV 5
One juvenile hurt in rollover crash in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a rollover crash in Grundy County Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash on NE 20th Street a mile north of Trenton occurred at 3:35 p.m. Reports said the crash occurred as the 16-year-old...
Missouri teen injured after SUV overturns in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by a 16-year-old Trenton boy was eastbound on NE 20th Street one mile north of Trenton. The SUV began to skid. The...
kchi.com
One Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash on US 65, just north of Chillicothe Monday afternoon left a Laclede man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Kenneth R Rogers of Laclede was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash at about 4:40 pm, which happened as he was southbound on US 65 and stopped at a stop light. The report states a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Danielle A Morris of Chillicothe failed to stop and ran into the back of the Rogers vehicle. Morris was not injured. They were wearing safety belts.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Fire Department Makes Residential Knox Boxes Available
Residential Knox Boxes are available through the Chillicothe Fire Department for Livingston County residents. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says this could provide emergency services access that could allow the older residents to stay in their homes longer. Reeter says the Knox Boxes are available at no charge. There are...
ktvo.com
Kirksville restaurant honors former employee killed in car wreck
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri fast-food restaurant pays tribute to one of its former employees killed in a car wreck last week. The Kirksville Burger King is honoring LaDonna Rude, formerly of Kirksville, with its sign out front which reads, "Ladonna: Loved and Missed." Rude worked at the...
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
KMZU
Carrollton police seek Hit and Run suspect
CARROLLTON, Mo.- Carrollton police were involved in a hit and run incident during an arrest Thursday evening. According to the Carroll County Missouri Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the Dollar Store parking lot in Carrollton, when a Carroll County Deputy and Carrollton police officer attempted to arrest a Missouri Parole violator. The suspect, Michael J. Stoddard turned violent, resisted arrest, and struggled with the deputy. Stoddard proceeded to run to his car, hit and run over the deputy, in reverse. Stoddard fled the scene in a gray, four door sedan northbound on 65 Highway at a high rate of speed.
kchi.com
Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals
Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS ON SHOTS FIRED ON FRIDAY JANUARY 13
The Marshall Police Department (MPD) received information from Saline County E-911 at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, that numerous citizens had reported multiple gunshots fired in the area of East Arrow Street and South Lincoln Avenue. MPD Officers and a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested for going AWOL from treatment center
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested for failing to obey a judge's order. Anthony Dorsey, 31, of Green City, Missouri, was taken into custody by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Sullivan County, Mo. Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday. Dorsey was arrested on a Putnam...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Gets April Court Date in Manslaughter Case
A Chillicothe woman charged with manslaughter now has an April court date in Livingston County. Court documents say Tehya Renae Kelley faces charges of felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter and four felonies for delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list all...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Pleads Not Guilty to Four Felonies in Livingston County Court
A Chillicothe man faces four felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Chad Alexander Holmes faces three felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk and felony first-degree domestic assault. Records list the assault charge from November 2020 and the endangering the...
kchi.com
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Two Bookings at the Harrison County Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday, Chillicothe Police booked 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes on a 24-hour hold. He was held without bond. Wednesday morning, The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 38-year-old Kayci Delaine Porter was booked after a guilty...
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
kchi.com
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bill Stitt
Bill Stitt passed away peacefully at home in Raytown, Missouri on January 11th, 2023 after a courageous battle with Vascular Dementia. He was born on March 22nd, 1932 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to the parents of William Stitt and Crystal (Willis) Burt. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and later retired from Bendix (Honeywell) after 39 years as a Mechanical Engineer.
kttn.com
Man arrested by patrol in Grundy County waives extradition
The man the Highway Patrol arrested in Grundy County January 10th and was accused of three felony counts of fugitive from out of state appeared in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court January 11th. Online court information shows 33 year old Jacob Lee Knisley has been charged with...
