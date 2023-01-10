Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Andrade-Contreras, Leandro Jesus; 34; Crete, Neb. CHARGES REQUESTED: Operate a MV w/o...
WIBW
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Shooting Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.
WIBW
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
WIBW
Topeka Police returns to normal accident reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wintry mix of snow and ice pushed the Topeka Police Department to implement walk-in accident reporting Thursday. The Topeka Police Department said, though, they have returned to normal accident reporting as of 7 p.m. Officials do remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to...
Topeka firefighter released from hospital following accident
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Captain Ty Forshee, 45, with the Topeka Fire Department has been released from the hospital after being in an accident on Thursday. Forshee has more than 21 years of experience with the Topeka Fire Department. In a tweet the Topeka Fire Department said that he and his family would like to thank first […]
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
1350kman.com
Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity
Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
ksal.com
Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge
A Salina man who gave police a fake name during a traffic stop was taken into custody Wednesday morning for suspected DUI. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer working a school zone on West Republic noticed an SUV with an expired plate drive past and pulled him over.
KVOE
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
WIBW
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
WIBW
After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
WIBW
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School. The surveillance footage has now revealed a a person of interest. Santa Fe Trail students received an early dismissal classes today as officials investigated an...
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
Topeka woman arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and […]
WIBW
Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
