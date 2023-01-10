Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s best deals with an excellent selection of smartwatches that will surely help you reach your fitness goals, among other things. Savings start with the latest iteration of Samsung’s smartwatch, as the Galaxy Watch 5 is currently available for just $230 after receiving an 18 percent discount on its 40mm model with WiFi-only support. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has several sensors that track your health, activities, and sleep. It also packs an improved battery, so you won’t need to charge it after every workout. The LTE variant is also on sale and receives the same 18 percent discount, so you can take one home for $270, which translates to $60 savings for anyone interested.

1 DAY AGO