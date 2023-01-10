ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 101.7

Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?

Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth

Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?

It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Indoor Playground And Fun Space Opening In Superior

If you have kiddos that are going a little crazy indoors this winter, or any winter for that matter, there may be a solution for you! A new play space is opening in Superior this weekend and it looks awesome. The spot is holding a grand opening on Saturday, January...
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

St. Luke’s In Duluth Earns Ultrasound Practice Accreditation

The Twin Ports is home to healthcare that's considered first-rate - with two systems centering in Duluth. Both St. Luke's and Essentia have made considerable investments in their facilities and campuses over the past few years, with some other significant upgrade plans coming in the immediate future. Obstetrics and gynecology...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released

Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy