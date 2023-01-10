Read full article on original website
Superior Provides 25% Rebate Incentive For Film Production Companies That Use The City As A Locale
If the popularity of movies like Merry Kiss Cam are any sign, the Twin Ports is quickly becoming a popular destination locale for film production companies. Hoping to capitalize on that, the City of Superior has pledges a future investment. The city - working with it's Tourism Development Commission -...
Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?
Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
Kerplunk! Get Your Team Together For The Annual Duluth Polar Plunge
For anyone who has jumped into Lake Superior even in the Summer, it can feel like a badge of honor because it is darn cold. Let's jump, (no pun intended) to winter and February when the temperatures are freezing cold and the water is too and usually covered in ice. Welcome to Polar Plunge time.
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
Indoor Playground And Fun Space Opening In Superior
If you have kiddos that are going a little crazy indoors this winter, or any winter for that matter, there may be a solution for you! A new play space is opening in Superior this weekend and it looks awesome. The spot is holding a grand opening on Saturday, January...
St. Luke’s In Duluth Earns Ultrasound Practice Accreditation
The Twin Ports is home to healthcare that's considered first-rate - with two systems centering in Duluth. Both St. Luke's and Essentia have made considerable investments in their facilities and campuses over the past few years, with some other significant upgrade plans coming in the immediate future. Obstetrics and gynecology...
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Locally Laid Egg Company In Wrenshall Explains Spike In Egg Prices
The incredible edible egg isn't that the way the old commercial went? I am a big fan and if I had my way I would eat eggs every day. If I eat them fried I prefer them over easy on toast. otherwise scrambled, in an omelet, hard-boiled, you get the point.
Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released
Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
Dog Lick Cam! Minnesota Man Shares Adorable Greeting From His 3 Dogs
We've all heard of Kiss Cams, heck we even had a movie called 'Merry Kiss Cam' recently filmed in Duluth. However, this is likely the first Dog Lick Cam you've ever seen and it maybe the cutest thing you've seen in a long time. If you're a dog owner like...
7th OWI Charges For Superior Man, 11-Year Old In Front Passenger Seat
A Superior man is facing his seventh Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charge stemming from a routine traffic stop on Christmas Day. Police documents detail that he also had an 11-year old with him riding in the front passenger seat. The traffic stop was the result of the driver running through...
