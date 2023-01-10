ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

1350kman.com

Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport

An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Annual summary shows Fort Riley’s economic impact topped $1.88 billion in 2022

Fort Riley officials have released their annual economic impact summary, which measures the installation’s estimated economic footprint on the Central Flint Hills region, including the Manhattan and Junction City area. Officials in a Thursday release said the financial impact for fiscal year 2022 rose to $1.88 billion, topping $1.8...
RILEY, KS
1350kman.com

Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity

Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
WAMEGO, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations begin Monday morning in Manhattan. The Douglass School, located at 900 Yuma Street will host a Prayer Breakfast on January 16th, starting at 9 a.m. K-State Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Dr. Rana Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Volunteer organization...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

#11 K-State Travels to #17 TCU Saturday

ESPN2 / WatchESPN (link here) Ted Emrich (play-by-play) Jim Piscitelli (producer) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) Stan Weber (analyst) LIVE STATS. tcu.statbroadcast.com. TICKETS. COACHES. K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ’07]. Record at K-State: 15-1/1st Year. Career Record: 17-1/1st Year+. vs. TCU: 0-0 [0-0...
FORT WORTH, TX

