Watch Jared James Nichols play Eddie Van Halen’s own hand-made Kramer Stryper guitar – further proving tone truly is in the fingers

Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck help a young Tal Wilkenfeld play an insane bass solo
Tal Wilkenfeld looks back on her impromptu bass jam with Jeff Beck that went viral. She probably didn’t know it at the time, but when Tal Wilkenfeld got onstage with Jeff Beck at Saitama Super Arena, Japan in 2009, she was about to make some serious waves in the bass guitar world. In fact, the very next day the Internet was plastered with video clips from that gig – her quick thinking when Beck’s guitar amp died earning her some serious fans around the globe.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play a ferocious set of Yardbirds classics with the White Stripes in 2002
On Wednesday (January 11), Jeff Beck – one of the greatest and most influential electric guitar players of all time – passed away at the age of 78. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s final live performance, featuring a stellar guitar solo on This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr
Beck performed his last live show on November 12, 2022, and brought an end to his final tour in spectacular fashion, showcasing the very best of his unique playing style. Yesterday (January 11), representatives of Jeff Beck announced that the influential guitar icon had passed away at the age of 78.
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Goal Was to ‘Stay Alive’ Just Months Before Her Sudden Death
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie said her goal was to "stay alive" just a few months before her unexpected death.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Popculture
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
The Beatles Song That the Group Abandoned Because They ‘Just Couldn’t Sing it’
The Beatles weren’t the most dynamic singers ever, and they once wrote one song that was too advanced for their own vocal talents
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Mike Nesmith Confesses The Monkees ‘Were Not Brothers or Especially Close’ Despite Their Happy on-Camera Personas
Mike Nesmith confessed his real feelings about The Monkees many years after their quick rise to the top of the music and television fields in the late 1960s.
Popculture
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
