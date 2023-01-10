Read full article on original website
BBC
Rina Yasutake: Family thought mummified woman was still alive
The family of a woman whose partially-mummified body was found in their home believed she was alive for months after she died, an inquest has heard. Rina Yasutake, 49, shared a house with her mother and two siblings in the village of Helmsley, North Yorkshire. She had been dead for...
BBC
Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three club members jailed for killing rival
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter. Chad...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
BBC
Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years. Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July. The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he...
BBC
Man who fled police and jumped into River Ribble is found
A man who tried to escape police by jumping into a river has been found, officers have said. The 30-year-old had fled from Walton le Dale, and entered the River Ribble at about 07:00 GMT, Lancashire Police said. The force said he was the subject of an ongoing investigation and...
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
BBC
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
BBC
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
BBC
Pontefract care worker who abused vulnerable man jailed
A care worker who sexually abused a vulnerable man who he was supposed to be looking after has been jailed. Damon Suthers, of Upton, Pontefract, repeatedly carried out sex acts on the victim over a three-week period in 2019, West Yorkshire Police said. He was arrested after the man, who...
BBC
Tyne and Wear fire crews barricaded and petrol bombed
An attack on firefighters barricaded and pelted with petrol bombs "can't go unanswered", a chief officer has said. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's (TWFRS) chief fire officer Chris Lowther said the crews were attacked in West Denton, Newcastle, on Saturday. TWFRS said it had been called to a...
BBC
Ambulance crew taken to hospital after substance found in park
Three ambulance crew members were taken to hospital after an incident at a park in Derby. East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) had been called to Darley Park to help a man who had been taken ill at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday. Derbyshire Police said the crew "began to feel...
BBC
Buckingham: Aircraft hit vehicle on road during landing attempt
A light aircraft clipped an "articulated vehicle" as it was too low on its approach to land, said a report. The incident near Finmere Aerodrome, Buckingham, left tyre marks on the vehicle's roof, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The pilot declared an emergency and flew back to Hertfordshire,...
BBC
PC Nick Dumphreys: Faulty police car decision too late, widow says
The widow of a police officer who died in a faulty car said a decision to stop selling the models to forces "should have been taken years ago". PC Nick Dumphreys, 47, died while responding to an emergency call on the M6 near Carlisle in 2020. BMW is closing its...
BBC
Victoria Agoglia: Family seek new inquest into grooming death
The family of a 15-year-old girl whose death in 2003 led to an investigation into child sexual abuse have been given permission to seek a fresh inquest. Victoria Agoglia, who was in care, died of a drugs overdose two months after reporting she had been raped and injected with heroin by an older man.
BBC
Uranium: Man arrested over find at Heathrow airport
A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after traces of uranium were found at Heathrow Airport in December, Scotland Yard said. It comes after counter-terrorism officers searched an address in Cheshire on Saturday. The man was arrested under Section 9 of the Terrorism...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Bolton stabbing: Man attacked in fight outside pub
A man has been stabbed in a fight outside a pub in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers believe a row started between two pairs of men outside the Elephant and Castle pub in Churchgate at about 02:25 GMT. The suspect ran off down Deansgate and Crown Street while...
BBC
Police officers injured as man barricades himself into Halesowen flat
Two police officers have been injured after a man barricaded himself inside a flat, a force has said. West Midlands Police said the officers were assaulted after a man stopped them entering an elderly resident's flat during a welfare check on Crimmond Rise, Halesowen, at about 03:15 GMT. The force...
