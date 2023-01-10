Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
A series of storms
Three storms are lining up to move in over the next 6 days. The first storm hits this afternoon through Sunday. This storm will bring a mixture of rain and snow for the valleys and once again significant mountain snow. WINTER STORM WARNINGS will be in effect for all Utah...
Active weather pattern returns for MLK weekend
Happy Saturday, Utah! Our short-lived break from wet weather comes to a close today as our next storm system moves in from the West.
Calm Friday, storms returning on Saturday and Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! It may be Friday the 13th, but there won’t be anything unlucky about today’s weather, in fact, we won’t see too many changes overall compared to what we had on Thursday. Across the state, we’ll see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with the bulk of the clouds […]
Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot
Thousands of white polka dots peppered the Whittier Elementary School playground on Wednesday morning.
kjzz.com
Active winter season causing headaches for even snow-loving mountain communities
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s exceptionally snowy winter, which shows few signs of letting up, has been overwhelming at times. That’s true for even mountain communities, which are used to the snow. “It is an extreme situation,” said Meghan Sheridan. “It feels and looks a...
Calm skies ahead of another active stretch
After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
KUTV
Hydrologist warns: more water means more potholes
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Storm after storm has dumped a ton of snow and water across the Wasatch Front – not just where we need it most, but also where it creates problems. BYU hydrologist and professor of civil and construction engineering Jim Nelson said the potholes show up all across northern Utah are an example of the collision of mother nature, development, and the ongoing drought.
Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so
Would thinning trees in the Great Salt Lake watershed help conserve water for the lake? Some elected leaders and others are saying the flows to the Great Salt Lake could be increased by as much as 10% through active forest management.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing
A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
utahstories.com
SLC Gets Outdoor Retailer Back, but with a Sour Note Persisting
From Toyota Landcruisers to Lowa Boots, to Jack Wolfskin’s clothes to avalanche airbags exhibits and Wasatch and Kiitos beer –the Utah Outdoor Retailer Convention (OR), has officially returned to Salt Lake City after moving temporarily to Denver, Colorado. This week OR hosted over 400 exhibitors in the Salt...
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah
I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
kjzz.com
Utah's snowpack at 189% of normal, but Gov. Cox isn't celebrating yet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is sitting strong when it comes to snow. According to the USDA Snow Survey, as of Thursday morning, statewide snowpack was at 189 percent of normal for this time of year. But Gov. Spencer Cox said it's not time to celebrate yet. “We’ve...
Latest weather alerts in effect for Utah
Winter weather alerts are posted through Wednesday evening as another atmospheric river event impacts Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?
SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
Multiple projects underway to improve lane line visibility
If you were caught in this week's snow squall- there's a good chance you were wishing for traffic lines that were lit up as the weather conditions made it nearly impossible to see your lane clearly.
DWR issues citations during Cow Elk hunts
UTAH – As the Utah cow elk hunting season begins to wind down, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officers have had a long season enforcing rules and regulations implemented […]
‘We are about as wet as we can get,’ Utah water expert says
Utah watersheds are basking in an incredible start to the water year, with 2023 bringing plentiful mountain snow and generous helpings of rain in the valleys. Will the storminess hold on, or are dry months ahead?
Best Italian restaurants to try in Utah
Where to get Italian food in Utah. Best Italian food in Utah. Best pizza in Utah. Best pasta in Utah. Best pizza in Salt Lake City. Best Italian food in Salt Lake City. Where to eat in Utah. Where to eat in Salt Lake City.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
Comments / 0