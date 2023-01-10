ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A series of storms

Three storms are lining up to move in over the next 6 days. The first storm hits this afternoon through Sunday. This storm will bring a mixture of rain and snow for the valleys and once again significant mountain snow. WINTER STORM WARNINGS will be in effect for all Utah...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Calm Friday, storms returning on Saturday and Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! It may be Friday the 13th, but there won’t be anything unlucky about today’s weather, in fact, we won’t see too many changes overall compared to what we had on Thursday. Across the state, we’ll see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with the bulk of the clouds […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Calm skies ahead of another active stretch

After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Hydrologist warns: more water means more potholes

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Storm after storm has dumped a ton of snow and water across the Wasatch Front – not just where we need it most, but also where it creates problems. BYU hydrologist and professor of civil and construction engineering Jim Nelson said the potholes show up all across northern Utah are an example of the collision of mother nature, development, and the ongoing drought.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing

A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
OGDEN, UT
utahstories.com

SLC Gets Outdoor Retailer Back, but with a Sour Note Persisting

From Toyota Landcruisers to Lowa Boots, to Jack Wolfskin’s clothes to avalanche airbags exhibits and Wasatch and Kiitos beer –the Utah Outdoor Retailer Convention (OR), has officially returned to Salt Lake City after moving temporarily to Denver, Colorado. This week OR hosted over 400 exhibitors in the Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah

I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?

SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Best Italian restaurants to try in Utah

Where to get Italian food in Utah. Best Italian food in Utah. Best pizza in Utah. Best pasta in Utah. Best pizza in Salt Lake City. Best Italian food in Salt Lake City. Where to eat in Utah. Where to eat in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT

