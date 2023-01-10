Read full article on original website
Related
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
Three creepy ways AI robots are becoming more human – from becoming your colleagues to dating you
THIS year looks set to be huge for robots. Elon Musk continues to work on his own humanoid machine and three robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. There are already lots...
Health Digest Survey: How Often Do People Typically Shower?
Do you typically bathe once a week or once a day? Health Digest readers were asked how frequently they showered. Read on to find out what they said.
Easy Ways to Organize without Overwhelm
Everyone needs some easy ways to organize their lives. We know we feel better when things are organized but if you struggle with executive functioning, you might not even know where to start.
psychologytoday.com
ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of Writing
ChatGPT and other AI-assisted writing softwares have arrived. And by all accounts, they are surprisingly good. From the perspective of writing education, this kind of software is more than a little problematic. This software may well reduce writing, communication, and thinking abilities dramatically in future generations. The potential of Artificial...
tahomanews.com
Getting ready for the new semester
It’s that time of year again: the holidays are over and it’s time to get back on track with school work. For many students, the break can be a welcome relief from the stresses of school, but it can also be a time that’s filled with distractions and a lack of structure. As a result of this it can be tough to get back into the swing of things once the break is over. If you’re struggling to get back on track with your school work after the break, here are a few tips to help you get back in the game:
Opinion: 15 Tips for Healthier Online Dating
It’s rare to meet anyone who actually enjoys online dating. Most of us head in that direction as a last resort when regular life doesn’t extend us adequate dating opportunities. For a long time, I simply refused to participate. I benched myself for many reasons — not the least of which is because I had better things to do than swipe, make small talk, and try to sort out the sincere prospects from the users who treat people like commodities.
CNBC
Fighting with someone at home can make you more helpful at work, new study suggests
An unresolved conflict at home can leave you with a knot in your stomach, one that doesn't go away just because you walk through your office doors or log onto your office Slack. That conflict might be affecting your work in ways you didn't expect, according to new research published...
generalaviationnews.com
Mind the learning line
As each of my kids went through fourth grade they were taught the concept of the learning line. The learning line has four stages: Novice, apprentice, practitioner, and expert. As in most things in life, some people are better at a given task than others. In learning line speak, while...
Kingsport Times-News
Five tips to get healthy and stay healthy in 2023
A new year means many are looking to improve their health by embracing a new lifestyle, but not all strategies for changing up your habits are created equal. Fad diets and expensive fitness programs often become popular in January but are hard to keep up and can even pose risks to your health. Still, according to experts, some trends can actually help you get healthier.
6 Mindsets Every Entrepreneur Must Adopt to Maximize the Power of Marketing Psychology
Here are six key mindsets I believe every entrepreneur needs to reach their business goals through marketing psychology.
Making and Keeping New Year’s Resolutions that Last
(Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Photo byAndreas DressonUnsplash. Enthusiastically resolve to change, but within days or weeks lose interest and can’t motivate yourself? Wonder why you get sidetracked by distractions or become easily discouraged when quick results aren’t forthcoming?
How to Achieve Four Hours of “Deep Work” Each Day
According to research from Asana, a project management platform, about 60% of the average employee’s time is spent doing “shallow work.” What is that, exactly? It’s the busywork: the email-combing, the meetings about meetings, the unresolved notes on nearly done decks. It’s the morning stuff that torpedoes most of your afternoons.
aiexpress.io
How To Get Started With Natural Language Question Answering Technology
Daniel Fallmann is founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, a pacesetter in enterprise search, utilized synthetic intelligence and data administration. A short while in the past, workers needed to depend on busy co-workers or intensive analysis to get solutions to their questions. This may increasingly have included Google looking, manually combing by means of paperwork or filling out inside tickets.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Essential Tips to Master a Healthy Life-and-Work Balance
If you have been working from home for a while now, you might be working most of your time – without realizing it. Here is a question – when was the last time you had fun? Or – let us say – when was the last time you wore your Carrera sunglasses and went on a vacation or enjoyed your favorite hobby?
7 ways to feel better at work and avoid burnout
Now that the holidays are over and reality is setting back in, you may be rethinking your relationship with work. Whether you love or loathe your current gig, it always helps to fine tune how you approach work to avoid burnout. A Deloitte survey found that 77% of workers have...
12 Tips On How To Better Yourself
Who among us wouldn’t like to find some ways to be a better person? Whether you want to excel in your career, be a better friend or family member, or just want to feel better about yourself and the life you’re living, we likely all have a reason to work on ourselves–which is why we could all benefit from putting some effort into self-improvement. Being the best version of ourselves is the best way to ensure we’re getting the most out of our lives and bettering the lives of others.
12 New Year’s Productivity Hacks
With a new year comes new goals and new opportunities. It’s also the perfect time of year to kick bad habits and start healthier ones. Plus, this is a great...
