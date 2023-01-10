SHERIFF: 1 of 2 escaped Mississippi inmates who reportedly left stolen van in Wood County arrested after string of violent crimes, chase

Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Sonny’s BBQ at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began […]
WAPT
Officer-involved shooting sends one suspect to hospital, additional suspects at large
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. According to MBI, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials said JPD responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80 in Jackson. No officers received any injuries, but one suspect was transported to...
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
easttexasradio.com
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
vicksburgnews.com
Man arrested for stolen vehicle
One person is in police custody after a stolen vehicle was spotted on Union Avenue. The Vicksburg Police Department received a tip that the vehicle was in the area, then Officer Carlton Phillips ran the tag number which showed that it didn’t belong to that vehicle. He then ran the VIN number which proved that the vehicle was reported as stolen.
Mississippi county leaders grappling with what to do with burial of body after family has disappeared
Lincoln County leaders are grappling with what to do about the body of a Mississippi inmate who died in the state penitentiary, was delivered to a local funeral home at a family member’s request and now that family member has disappeared. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held a...
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
WLBT
Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a head-on crash Friday evening in Rankin County. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. along Greenfield Road near Highway 468. Investigators would only say that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz...
wbap.com
Two Choctaw County Jail Escapees Arrested in Frisco Purse Snatchings Case
The duo is connected to multiple alleged crimes in several states states. Frisco, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Frisco police arrested two people connection with two purse snatching incidents outside two stores late last year. 31-year old Tyler Payne and 41-Thomas Cofer are charged with theft and aggravated robbery. Payne was...
WLBT
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green. This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Police seeking suspect wanted on meth charges
The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking Jeremy “Cole” Carter for felony possession of methamphetamine. VPD asks that anyone with information contact the department at 601-636-5211 or contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
KLTV
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
Mississippi teens arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals in connection with the string of auto burglaries that occurred in the Mississippi 3 and U.S. 61 area on the morning of Jan. 2, as well as several reported deer camp burglaries. “I can’t say enough about the help from the...
WAPT
Head-on collision in Rankin County leaves one dead
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department reported a fatality due to a head-on collision Friday around 7:20 p.m. According to officials, the collision occurred on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 and Whitfield. In addition to Rankin County deputies, several other departments answered to the scene including the Pearl...
WLBT
Expert: Stats from JPD chief give impressive but incomplete picture of capital city crime drop
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Chief James Davis addressed council members Thursday, he cited crime statistics from a two-page memorandum with percentages and talking points, but very little raw data to back up the assertions he made. The biggest claim from the department: overall crime in the capital city dropped...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate 3 homicides in one day
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating three homicides, all of which took place Wednesday. Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said each case "appears to be domestic in nature." He said the victims and the suspects know one another. The first shooting was reported...
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
Comments / 1