ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

SHERIFF: 1 of 2 escaped Mississippi inmates who reportedly left stolen van in Wood County arrested after string of violent crimes, chase

myfoxzone.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Sonny’s BBQ at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
JACKSON, MS
easttexasradio.com

Inmates Make A Clean Escape

The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
vicksburgnews.com

Man arrested for stolen vehicle

One person is in police custody after a stolen vehicle was spotted on Union Avenue. The Vicksburg Police Department received a tip that the vehicle was in the area, then Officer Carlton Phillips ran the tag number which showed that it didn’t belong to that vehicle. He then ran the VIN number which proved that the vehicle was reported as stolen.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a head-on crash Friday evening in Rankin County. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. along Greenfield Road near Highway 468. Investigators would only say that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
wbap.com

Two Choctaw County Jail Escapees Arrested in Frisco Purse Snatchings Case

The duo is connected to multiple alleged crimes in several states states. Frisco, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Frisco police arrested two people connection with two purse snatching incidents outside two stores late last year. 31-year old Tyler Payne and 41-Thomas Cofer are charged with theft and aggravated robbery. Payne was...
FRISCO, TX
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg Police seeking suspect wanted on meth charges

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking Jeremy “Cole” Carter for felony possession of methamphetamine. VPD asks that anyone with information contact the department at 601-636-5211 or contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Head-on collision in Rankin County leaves one dead

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department reported a fatality due to a head-on collision Friday around 7:20 p.m. According to officials, the collision occurred on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 and Whitfield. In addition to Rankin County deputies, several other departments answered to the scene including the Pearl...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate 3 homicides in one day

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating three homicides, all of which took place Wednesday. Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said each case "appears to be domestic in nature." He said the victims and the suspects know one another. The first shooting was reported...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy