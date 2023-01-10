SHERIFF: 1 of 2 escaped Mississippi inmates who reportedly left stolen van in Wood County arrested after string of violent crimes, chase

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.

