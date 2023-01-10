Mother Nature didn’t get the memo about how the Winter World University Games are an opportunity for the Adirondack Park to show itself off as a winter recreation paradise. As of Monday, Jan. 9, there was a dusting of snow on the ground and a bit more in the forecast this week. Temperatures have dipped below freezing after being above freezing all week. All the competition will go on as planned thanks to state-of-the-art snowmaking technology, but the recent thaw thinned the options for recreational skiing. Downhill (aka Alpine) skiers are still hitting the slopes of Whiteface, Gore and Titus mountains, but cross-country (aka Nordic) skiing is currently knocked out everywhere except one place — the Paul Smith’s College VIC.

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO