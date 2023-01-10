Read full article on original website
The pride of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — While several athletes competing in the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games will have ties to the area, Van Ledger will be the lone athlete in the Games who grew up in Lake Placid. Ledger, 20, who now attends Montana State, will compete for...
Thaw limits ski options ahead of World University Games
Mother Nature didn’t get the memo about how the Winter World University Games are an opportunity for the Adirondack Park to show itself off as a winter recreation paradise. As of Monday, Jan. 9, there was a dusting of snow on the ground and a bit more in the forecast this week. Temperatures have dipped below freezing after being above freezing all week. All the competition will go on as planned thanks to state-of-the-art snowmaking technology, but the recent thaw thinned the options for recreational skiing. Downhill (aka Alpine) skiers are still hitting the slopes of Whiteface, Gore and Titus mountains, but cross-country (aka Nordic) skiing is currently knocked out everywhere except one place — the Paul Smith’s College VIC.
Winifred (Wendy) M. Jewtraw
Winifred (Wendy) M. Jewtraw, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Born on June 14, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Charles and Marion (Blanchard) Winchell. She grew up mostly, in Lake Placid, where she also raised her family. Wendy’s chosen...
Saranac Lake Civic Center complete, readies for curling
SARANAC LAKE — On Friday, Jan. 6, technicians from around the world were laying down a layer of ice on the Saranac Lake Civic Center skating rink, prepping the surface that will be the home for all curling competition in the upcoming World University Games, which start Thursday. A...
FISU Games results: Wed., Jan. 11
LAKE PLACID — Below are the competition results from the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Learn more about the Games online at www.lakeplacid2023.com.
World University Games begin today with hockey
CANTON/POTSDAM — The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday night, Jan. 12, in Lake Placid’s Olympic Center, but the multi-winter sports and global festival opens one day sooner, Wednesday, Jan. 11, with preliminary round men’s and women’s ice hockey games.
Ticket sales lag for games, locals’ discount extended
LAKE PLACID — Tri-Lakes residents can receive a 40% discount on tickets for events during the FISU Winter World University Games now through the end of the competition. The 40% locals discount started on Jan. 1, originally promoted as a sale through Jan. 5. On Sunday, Jan. 8, the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism announced that the ticket sale would be extended for locals for the duration of the games.
Man, 74, rescued after falling through ice on Glen lake
A 74 year old Queensbury man fell through Glen Lake while ice skating Tuesday morning around 9:46 a.m., Bay Ridge Fire Chief Chip Mellon said. The man spent roughly 15-20 minutes in the water before being rescued. The unidentified man was taken to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for...
ON THE SCENE: January Jams return as good as ever
Throughout the region, state and beyond, performing arts venues have experienced a drop in audiences in the wake of being closed for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it was great trepidation that Scott Renderer, who founded the January Jams, and Gabrielle Schutz, the new artistic director of the Recovery Lounge, aka Upper Jay Art Center, relaunched the series on Sunday, Jan. 8.
WELCOME, WORLD
LAKE PLACID — The 2023 FISU Winter World University Games — set for Jan. 12-22 — are well underway. This is the world’s largest multi-sport winter collegiate competition, and the biggest international sporting event in this village since the XIII Olympic Winter Games in 1980. This...
Shirley S. LaMoy
Shirley S. LaMoy, 88, of Lake Placid, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. Mrs. Born on May 23, 1934, in Lake Placid, she was the daughter of the Leon P. and the Lena R. (Rivers) Strack. Shirley was a veteran, serving from...
Person bit by rabid fox in Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — New York officials are reminding the public to keep pets indoors when they are not being supervised after a person was bit by a rabid fox in Ticonderoga on Thursday. The Essex County Health Department said a person was attacked and bitten by a grey fox...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
Invasive insect hurting Warren County trees
Warren County leaders are warning people to keep an eye out for an emerald ash borer infestation. The Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District says damage from the invasive insect has been spotted in Queensbury and lake George. Photos show damage to trees on Flat Rock Road in Lake...
Stay at the Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show ‘Newhart’
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont, is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or admire the scenery.
Data breach halts home closings in parts of northern New York
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Families in Northern New York looking to buy a new home in the new year are hitting a hurdle. The records website used by hundreds of cities, towns, and countries nationwide, including Clinton County, is down. COTT Systems is the Ohio-based vendor that Clinton County...
Kidnapped New York couple were smuggled into Quebec by boat, trial hears
A trial involving how an elderly couple from the state of New York were kidnapped from their home, smuggled across the Canadian border and held against their will at a house in the Eastern Townships began Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse. Story continues below. Article content. Gary Arnold, 54, of...
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
Plattsburgh woman jailed as a felony fugitive
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman was remanded to Clinton County Jail as a fugitive of justice from New Jersey. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Dresser Jan. 10 on an active warrant issued by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office after she fled the state where she faces a felony drug-possession charge.
