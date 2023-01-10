Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Related
advantagenews.com
Godfrey couple celebrates 75th anniversary
A Godfrey couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. David and Mary Wells were honored during a family celebration. They were married in Meadowbrook just days after they both turned 18 years old. According to their daughter Dee Cunningham, the two met when they were just 15 in the lobby...
advantagenews.com
Neighbor Night event to focus on river mussels
Th at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s field station in East Alton. Illinois River Watch will be premiering a short film called “Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels: Community Science in Action.”. Hannah Griffis is coordinator of volunteer programs for Illinois River Watch:. The field station (at...
'His memory will live on' | Street renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — Jan. 13, 2023, marked one year since St. Louis firefighter Ben Polson died in the line of duty. The community vowed to keep his legacy alive, one year later, in a continued process of healing. The St. Louis Fire Department held a ceremony to rename a...
advantagenews.com
Ricky Daniels
Ricky Earl Daniels, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 11:12 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born January 30, 1959, in Granite City, a son of the late Earl Eugene and Ethel (Cox) Daniels. Ricky worked at Denny’s in Pontoon Beach and Glen Carbon with several years of service as a cook. He enjoyed his days of fishing, playing cards, wrestling and was a car enthusiast. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Valerie (Krystal) Radcliff of Cottage Hills and Richelle (Robert) Snodgrass of Jessup, Georgia; five grandchildren, Hailey, Amree and Skylar Snodgrass and Averyanna and Paisleigh Holtmann; a brother, Willis (Brenda) Daniesl of Granite City, three sisters, Mary Lake of White Hall, Marla Sprong of Winchester and Michelle Lane of Springfield; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Daniels.
edglentoday.com
Nurse Anesthesia Doctoral Candidates Receive Traditional White Coats
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) recognized 32 nurse anesthesia doctoral candidates during a traditional White Coat Ceremony held Tuesday, Jan. 10. The traditional ceremony symbolizes the transition into the clinical portion of the nurse anesthesia Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) specialization. “The White Coat Ceremony...
advantagenews.com
Maridel Fowler
Maridel Lee Fowler, 88, passed away on January 11, 2023 at Heritage Health Care in Gillespie. She was born on March 1, 1934 in Williamson, IL, the daughter of the late William and Nora (Best) Nixon,. Maridel received her Masters Degree in Education and worked as a teacher for Bethalto...
FOX2now.com
Pet of the Week: Chaos
This week's Pet of The Week is Chaos. #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt? Keyway Game Night, Supper Club, 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop. New year, new you: keep your fitness resolutions …. Eccentric Healing Plus has services like massage and energy healing to help people stick to their New Year's fitness goals. New operating...
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
advantagenews.com
Wood River sewer separation update
More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious sewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.
KMOV
Metro East organization looks to end environmental injustice, will apply for federal grant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East organization is looking to end environmental injustice by cleaning up neighborhoods, possibly with federal funding. Empire 13, a grassroots organization committed to racial and social equity, is leading another neighborhood cleanup Sunday at 11 a.m. at 3900 Lincoln Avenue in East St. Louis.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
advantagenews.com
Wood River sees downtown rebirth
When a big box store comes to a small town, anecdotal evidence points to a decrease in the number of local merchants operating in that community. That appeared to be the case in Wood River over the past couple of decades, but there are new signs of life in the area of Ferguson and Wood River Avenues.
stlpublicradio.org
Soon-to-be demolished Belleville motel hosted Hollywood royalty in 1966
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. When an advance team searched for a temporary southern Illinois home for stars Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger during the filming of “In the Heat of the Night” in 1966, they landed on an iconic spot in Belleville.
KSDK
Heart transplant gives Metro East baby the gift of life
A Metro East 9-month-old was recently given the gift of life after a heart transplant. St. Louis Children's Hospital performed the surgery.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Illinois MetroLink riders facing hour-long delays
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill.. – MetroLink riders may have to wait an extra hour to get to their destinations. At this time, riders are being taken via bus to both MetroLink Station shuttles between Belleville and Fairview Heights. Shuttles are also taking passengers to the Memorial Hospital and Swansea stations.
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
Comments / 0