Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

Godfrey couple celebrates 75th anniversary

A Godfrey couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. David and Mary Wells were honored during a family celebration. They were married in Meadowbrook just days after they both turned 18 years old. According to their daughter Dee Cunningham, the two met when they were just 15 in the lobby...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Neighbor Night event to focus on river mussels

Th at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s field station in East Alton. Illinois River Watch will be premiering a short film called “Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels: Community Science in Action.”. Hannah Griffis is coordinator of volunteer programs for Illinois River Watch:. The field station (at...
EAST ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Ricky Daniels

Ricky Earl Daniels, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 11:12 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born January 30, 1959, in Granite City, a son of the late Earl Eugene and Ethel (Cox) Daniels. Ricky worked at Denny’s in Pontoon Beach and Glen Carbon with several years of service as a cook. He enjoyed his days of fishing, playing cards, wrestling and was a car enthusiast. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Valerie (Krystal) Radcliff of Cottage Hills and Richelle (Robert) Snodgrass of Jessup, Georgia; five grandchildren, Hailey, Amree and Skylar Snodgrass and Averyanna and Paisleigh Holtmann; a brother, Willis (Brenda) Daniesl of Granite City, three sisters, Mary Lake of White Hall, Marla Sprong of Winchester and Michelle Lane of Springfield; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Daniels.
GRANITE CITY, IL
edglentoday.com

Nurse Anesthesia Doctoral Candidates Receive Traditional White Coats

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) recognized 32 nurse anesthesia doctoral candidates during a traditional White Coat Ceremony held Tuesday, Jan. 10. The traditional ceremony symbolizes the transition into the clinical portion of the nurse anesthesia Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) specialization. “The White Coat Ceremony...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Maridel Fowler

Maridel Lee Fowler, 88, passed away on January 11, 2023 at Heritage Health Care in Gillespie. She was born on March 1, 1934 in Williamson, IL, the daughter of the late William and Nora (Best) Nixon,. Maridel received her Masters Degree in Education and worked as a teacher for Bethalto...
LIVINGSTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Pet of the Week: Chaos

This week's Pet of The Week is Chaos. #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt? Keyway Game Night, Supper Club, 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop. New year, new you: keep your fitness resolutions …. Eccentric Healing Plus has services like massage and energy healing to help people stick to their New Year's fitness goals. New operating...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Wood River sewer separation update

More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious sewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River sees downtown rebirth

When a big box store comes to a small town, anecdotal evidence points to a decrease in the number of local merchants operating in that community. That appeared to be the case in Wood River over the past couple of decades, but there are new signs of life in the area of Ferguson and Wood River Avenues.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois MetroLink riders facing hour-long delays

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill.. – MetroLink riders may have to wait an extra hour to get to their destinations. At this time, riders are being taken via bus to both MetroLink Station shuttles between Belleville and Fairview Heights. Shuttles are also taking passengers to the Memorial Hospital and Swansea stations.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville

An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
BELLEVILLE, IL

