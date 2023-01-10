FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, also offers catering services. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO