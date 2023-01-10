ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Outrage as art history professor fired for showing medieval paintings of prophet Muhammad in class

Minnesota’s Hamline University has stirred controvery by firing an adjunct art history professor after she showed paintings of the prophet Muhammad to students during a lecture.Erika López Prater said she took many precautions before showing a 14th-century painting of the prophet to a global art history class, according to a report in The New York Times.Ms López Prater said she had warned in her syllabus that images of holy figures, including the prophet and the Buddha, would be shown in the course.She also asked students to contact her with any concerns and said no one did.Before showing the image...
What can the Bildungsroman tell us about the Israel and Palestine conflict?

The reactions to Australia’s decision to reverse the Morrison government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital ranged from outrage to endorsement. They confirmed, once again, that the territories involved are intensely contested. They also showed that there is almost no position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that can be understood as genuinely neutral or beneficial for both sides. In the wake of the Second Palestinian Intifada, the conflict seems to have arrived at an impasse. Might the literary genre of the Bildungsroman shed further light on the conflict? Bildungsroman is a German word that translates as “novel of education”. The...
United Kingdom and Japan agree to deploy military forces in both countries

The United Kingdom and Japan have agreed on a defense plan that will allow the deployment of national military forces between the two countries in order to accelerate security cooperation. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will sign this "historic agreement" with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, culminating years...
