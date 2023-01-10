Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
lhslance.org
“A slap to the face”: Teachers resist proposed FCPS grading policy
Imagine studying for hours on end for the biggest test of the semester. The test begins, and you immediately start scribbling down your answers. The time ticks down and students turn in their tests until one student is left. The student sits quietly at their seat, only writing their name...
Ziobrowski and Schroy to run for Franklin County Commissioner
Franklin County Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski and Greencastle resident Cameron Schroy have announced their candidacies, as a team, for Franklin County Commissioner in the 2023 Democratic Primary. Ziobrowski has been a Franklin County Commissioner since 2008. A real estate appraiser by profession, he previously served as President of the Chambersburg School...
Franklin County man saved youth program using his own retirement | Jefferson Awards
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — From the sidelines to the competition mat, the Chambersburg Junior Trojans Youth Football and Cheer program, formerly the Chambersburg Steelers, boasts five decades of empowering youth athletes in the county. Glen May II became involved with the organization in 2017 when his son Blake was 9...
Williamsport one of several rural Maryland communities on the rebound
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — The pandemic took its toll on small businesses just about everywhere. It has been a rough road to recovery for most. Williamsport is one of several Maryland communities on the rebound. A new $15 million National Park Service headquarters is helping. The Conococheague aqueduct was also just rebuilt. “We’ve […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
whatsupmag.com
1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
Racists defile historic Cumberland Twp. bridge
Racist language covers a historic bridge in Cumberland Township. A cyclist riding over the John Eisenhower Bridge on Water Works Road in Cumberland Township recently found several racist words and a Nazi symbol painted on the structure, Patrolman Ryan Eiker wrote in a press release. The graffiti was reported Tuesday, Eiker reported, and discovered last week.
WTOP
Frederick Co. students expected to have up to 3 virtual learning days for inclement weather
Students in Frederick County, Maryland, are expected to have up to three virtual learning days in the event of inclement weather for the remainder of the school year. The virtual learning days will be asynchronous, meaning there won’t be live instruction by teachers and students will complete tasks independently.
Missing Chambersburg Teen With Maryland Ties: Pennsylvania State Police
The second girl from Chambersburg and the fourth Pennsylvania teenage girl has been reported as missing by Pennsylvania state police in a release on Tuesday, January 10. Kylese Anna Seman, 15, was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Jan. 9, according to the release. Her current whereabouts are unknown,...
Wbaltv.com
Some police concerned over state law that prevents youth from facing certain charges
Some Maryland police departments are expressing concerns over a new state law that prevents a child younger than 13 from being charged with certain crimes. The law precludes youth from being charged with crimes that involve assault, weapons violations and drugs, among other charges. Last year, children under the age...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
mocoshow.com
Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville Has Been Sold
Per the Aubuchon Company: Craig Zimmerman, James Dillon, Ronald Zimmerman, and Gary Zimmerman have agreed to sell Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville, MD to the Aubuchon Company, the oldest and largest family-owned hardware store chain in America. Following the closing early this year, the Aubuchon Company will operate 111 stores in 9 states.
Help save Wilbur the Rooster in the Hereford Zone
Neighbors are trying to save Wilbur the Rooster with a petition after he's had multiple noise complaints filed against him.
Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
He Was Told His Business Would Fail, Now He's 27 Years Into Success With MD Store On The Way
A popular chicken restaurant whose founder in college was told his concept wouldn't work is in his 27th year of business and opening his first Maryland location this month. Raising Cane's is coming to Towsontown Boulevard in Towson, with a grand opening event slated for Jan. 12. Anyone who attends...
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
