Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Related
WMDT.com
New bill aims to improve retirement option for Crisfield Police officers
CRISFIELD, Md. – Crisfield Police could see their retirement program improved under new legislation. Senate Bill 68 looks to enter full time Crisfield Police officers into Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers Pension System (LEOPS). Under LEOPS, officers age 50 or older, or those who have at least 25 years...
WMDT.com
‘He was intelligent:’ New film celebrates MLK’s legacy, highlights connection to Eastern Shore
OCEAN CITY, Md. – “He was attractive in that he was intelligent, extremely courteous,” Eagleson said. That’s how 92-year-old La Verne Eagleson of Berlin described Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She and King met on a Sunday afternoon in a cafeteria in Boston. The two briefly...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pallet home village hits further delay, now hope for Feb. completion
SALISBURY, Md- A series of supply chain delays have pushed the completion date for the 24 Pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury into February. Salisbury Homelessness Service Coordinator Brett Sanders tells 47ABC that the project is still awaiting electrical panels, plumbing components, and the generator from Delmarva Power that would bring AC, Heat, and electric services to the homes.
WMDT.com
Ice and Oyster Festival begins in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Ice and Oyster Festival began Friday. The free event features 3D sculptures carved from more than 50,000 pounds of ice. Kids of all ages will have plenty of games to choose from, including mini-gold and tic-tac-toe. Festivalgoeres will also be able to enjoy oysters. For...
WMDT.com
Easton approved for 197 acre park
EASTON, Md. – The town has now been approved for a new 197 acre park. It’s located on Oxford road. The park will be an open space filled with hiking trails, walking paths and picnic tables. The town says this will be a place on the greenbelt where you can just get out and enjoy the area.
WMDT.com
Milton Police receives donations
MILTON, Del. – In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this past Monday, the Milton Police Department has been receiving generous donations from the community all week. They got snacks and goodies from Miss Cape Henlopen, the Milton Chamber of Commerce, and the Women’s Club of Milton. What a nice way to support our local first responders and thank you for all you do.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection with violent Seaford carjacking
SEAFORD, Del. – A suspect involved in a carjacking that stretched from Seaford to Salisbury is now facing serious charges. The victim, identified only as an elderly woman, was reportedly tied up, and thrown into the Wicomico River. Seaford Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury was one of...
WMDT.com
Pocomoke downs Snow Hill in close game
POCOMOKE CITY, Md — Pocomoke Warriors wins the 1A Bayside South match-up against the Snow Hill Eagles 67-61. The game was back and forth throughout the night, with Snow Hill taking a one-point lead with 3:30 left in the game. But Ke’Andre Nixon and the Warriors were too much for Snow Hill. Nixon led all scorers with 27 points.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
WMDT.com
Philadelphia man arrested on narcotics charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – A Philadelphia man is behind bars in Delaware after being found in possession of a large amount of narcotics during a traffic stop. Just before 4 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Kyeef Williams, who troopers knew did not have a valid driver’s license. Troopers made contact with Williams and asked him to step out of the car, which he did without incident.
WMDT.com
Bethany Beach residents oppose Collins Street sidewalk project
BETHANY BEACH, Del. – Residents of the Collins Street neighborhood are pushing back on a town proposal that would create a permanent sidewalk for pedestrians, meant to provide a safer path towards the beach during the summer season. “This is a beautiful quiet street and this proposal would turn...
WMDT.com
Fatal crash kills 2 in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Frankford Saturday night. The collision occurred on January 14, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed. As...
WMDT.com
Local business owner starts GoFundMe to save restaurant from closing, hopes to keep family recipes alive
SALISBURY, Md. – “Once you walk through these doors, you’re a part of the family,” Chef Shy said. Just over a year ago, Shiesha Blake aka ‘Chef Shy’ made her dream a reality by opening the doors to her very own restaurant Take Your Pick in Salisbury.
WMDT.com
Lewes man behind bars after firing handgun at female friend
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes man is behind bars after police say he shot at a female acquaintance. On January 14th, around 11:17 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to the 20,000 block of Plantations Road for a report of shots fired. Investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Littleton was involved in an argument with a 37-year-old female friend inside the home. During the argument, police say Littleton brandished a handgun at the victim.
Comments / 0