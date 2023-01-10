ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gueydan, LA

kadn.com

Crash on E. Pinhook Leaves One Man Dead

The driver struck a cement curb and went off the roadway before striking a tree and succumbing to is injuries. Driver in deadly crash had a history of reckless driving which ended with a crash on East Pinhook Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish, one arrested

Update, Jan. 13: Lafayette and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Corey Etienne, 36, of Duson, in connection with Tuesday’s homicide on Stagecoach Road. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Etienne has been charged with second-degree murder. Original, Jan. 11: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

UPDATE: Lafayette Police Identify Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash that happened early Tuesday evening (Jan. 10). Sgt. Robin Green with LPD said that officers responded to a crash that occurred around 6:34 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10). The accident happened in the 400 block of Carmel Drive involving a motorcycle with one confirmed fatality.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman, 30, shot and killed Tuesday in first Lafayette Parish homicide of 2023

A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Lafayette Parish’s first homicide of 2023. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in the Duson area around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a woman was found unresponsive. Deputies identified the victim, 30-year-old Megan Goins, and determined she was killed by an apparent gunshot wound, LPSO public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
KPEL 96.5

Fentanyl Claims 2 Lives, Hospitalizes 2 in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's been a tough start to 2023 in the town of Duson. The city recorded the first homicide in Lafayette Parish on Tuesday when the body of Megan Goins was found shot to death on Stagecoach Lane. A suspect has been arrested in her homicide.
DUSON, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
